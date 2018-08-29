H.D. Smith Foundation $20 Million UI Donation

A press conference announcing the H.D. Smith Foundation, led by Dale and Chris Smith, is giving a donation of $20 million to the University of Illinois Foundation, with $15 million dedicated to the Fighting Illini Football Performance Center. In recognition of the gift, the building will forever be named the Henry Dale and Betty Smith Football Center. The gift marks the largest philanthropic donation in the history of the DIA. In the Bielfeldt Building on UI campus in Champaign on Wednesday, August 29, 2018.