H.D. Smith Foundation $20 Million UI Donation

A press conference announcing the H.D. Smith Foundation, led by Dale and Chris Smith, is giving a donation of $20 million to the University of Illinois Foundation, with $15 million dedicated to the Fighting Illini Football Performance Center. In recognition of the gift, the building will forever be named the Henry Dale and Betty Smith Football Center. The gift marks the largest philanthropic donation in the history of the DIA. In the Bielfeldt Building on UI campus in Champaign on Wednesday, August 29, 2018.
L-R-Lovie Smith, Dale Smith and Chris Smith share as laugh as Josh Whitman jokes that the new football center will have Lovie's name on it, during a press conference on Wednesday, August 29, 2018.
Lovie Smith talks during the press conference.
Dale, front, and Chris Smith are greeted by applause and handshakes from a gathered crowd as they make their way to the press conference.
Lovie Smith shakes hands with Chris, right, and Dale Smith following the press conference.
Drawings of the Henry Dale and Betty Smith Football Center on display during the press conference.
Drawings of the Henry Dale and Betty Smith Football Center on display during the press conference.
Dale, left, and Chris Smith pose with a framed shirt following the press conference.
A framed shirt on display during the press conference.
Lovie Smith laughs while wearing his Smith Center hat following the press conference.
Chris Smith, front, is interviewed by media as Dale Smith watches following the press conference.
