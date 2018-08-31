Arcola and Tuscola meet for the 105th "Cola Wars" game Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, at Tuscola High School.
HS Football: Arcola at Tuscola
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Tuscola's Matthew Cantu (40) celebrates with teammates in the end zone after a touchdown against Arcola during the first half of a high school football game at Tuscola High School Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Tuscola.
Tuscola's Matthew Cantu (40) runs the ball against the Arcola defense during the first half of a high school football game at Tuscola High School Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Tuscola.
Arcola's Diego Perez (11) runs the ball during the first half of a high school football game at Tuscola High School Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Tuscola.
Tuscola fans cheer after a touchdown against Arcola during the first half of a high school football game at Tuscola High School Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Tuscola.
Arcola's Beau Jones (1) throws against Tuscola during the first half of a high school football game at Tuscola High School Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Tuscola.
Arcola's Beau Jones (1) runs the ball under pressure from Tuscola's Cade Morgan (52) and Brayden Vonlanken (55) during the first half of a high school football game at Tuscola High School Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Tuscola.
Tuscola's Luke Sluder (7) runs the ball past the defense of Arcola's Dale Still (15) and Hugo Garza (52) during the first half of a high school football game at Tuscola High School Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Tuscola.
Tuscola's Gage Russell (35) chases down Arcola's Dale Still (15) during the first half of a high school football game at Tuscola High School Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in Tuscola.
