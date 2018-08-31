Mahomet-Seymour vs. Charleston in a prep football game at the high school in Mahomet on Friday, August 31, 2018.
HS Football: M-S vs. Charleston
Mahomet-Seymour's Jordan Veldman (5) runs back the kickoff for a touchdown while being followed by Gage Granandino (16) vs. Charleston in a prep football game at the high school in Mahomet
on Friday, August 31, 2018.
HS Football: M-S vs. Charleston
Mahomet-Seymour's Jordan Veldman (5) grabs a pass vs. Charleston in a prep football game at the high school in Mahomet
on Friday, August 31, 2018.
HS Football: M-S vs. Charleston
Jason Seaman accepts a street sign that will be posed by his childhood home before the Mahomet-Seymour vs. Charleston prep football game at the high school in Mahomet on Friday, August 31, 2018.
HS Football: M-S vs. Charleston
Mahomet-Seymour's Connor Thomason (85) revs up his team before a prep football game at the high school in Mahomet
on Friday, August 31, 2018.
HS Football: M-S vs. Charleston
Sign coming into town on Rte. 47 in Mahomet
on Friday, August 31, 2018.
HS Football: M-S vs. Charleston
Sign coming into town on Rte. 47 in Mahomet
on Friday, August 31, 2018.
HS Football: M-S vs. Charleston
Mahomet-Seymour's Jordan Veldman (5) escapes a tackle from Charleston's Keagan Brady (8) in a prep football game at the high school in Mahomet
on Friday, August 31, 2018.
HS Football: M-S vs. Charleston
Mahomet-Seymour's Dylan Gates (4) grins after scoring a touchdown vs. Charleston in a prep football game at the high school in Mahomet
on Friday, August 31, 2018.
HS Football: M-S vs. Charleston
Mahomet-Seymour's Morrie Mendenhall (65) and Mahomet-Seymour's Jordan Veldman (5) vs. Charleston in a prep football game at the high school in Mahomet
on Friday, August 31, 2018.
HS Football: M-S vs. Charleston
Mahomet-Seymour's Dawson Finch (9) keeps the ball while being pursued by Charleston's Brayden Doyle (28) and Charleston's Reece Morgan (32) in a prep football game at the high school in Mahomet
on Friday, August 31, 2018.
HS Football: M-S vs. Charleston
Mahomet-Seymour's Jordan Veldman (5) vs. Charleston in a prep football game at the high school in Mahomet
on Friday, August 31, 2018.
HS Football: M-S vs. Charleston
Jason Seaman gets applause as he accepts his framed jersey, street sign and proclamations before the Mahomet-Seymour vs. Charleston prep football game at the high school in Mahomet on Friday, August 31, 2018.
HS Football: M-S vs. Charleston
Jason Seaman and his son meet with the media during the Mahomet-Seymour vs. Charleston prep football game at the high school in Mahomet on Friday, August 31, 2018.
HS Football: M-S vs. Charleston
Jason Seaman and his son watch the Mahomet-Seymour vs. Charleston prep football game from the sidelines at the high school in Mahomet on Friday, August 31, 2018.
