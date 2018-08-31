Photos from the Illini Quarterback Club luncheon at Hawthorn Suites in Champaign on Friday Aug. 31, 2018.
Illinois senior offensive lineman Nick Allegretti displays a new jacket that will be worn by team members what were purchased with funds raised by members of the Illini Quarterback Club during their luncheon at Hawthorn Suites in Champaign on Friday Aug. 31, 2018.
University of Illinois director of athletics Josh Whitman speaks during the Illini Quarterback Club luncheon at Hawthorn Suites in Champaign on Friday Aug. 31, 2018.
Illinois football coach Lovie Smith speaks during the Illini Quarterback Club luncheon at Hawthorn Suites in Champaign on Friday Aug. 31, 2018.
Morgan Lynge asks a question of Illinois football coach Lovie Smith during the Illini Quarterback Club luncheon at Hawthorn Suites in Champaign on Friday Aug. 31, 2018.
Illinois football coach Lovie Smith speaks during the Illini Quarterback Club luncheon at Hawthorn Suites in Champaign on Friday Aug. 31, 2018.
