The SAFE House Gospel and Jazz Festival event in Champaign on August 26, 2018
-
On the Town: SAFE House Festival
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the SAFE House Gospel and Jazz Festival event in Champaign on August 26, 2018
Shanda Summerville enjoys the music during the SAFE House Gospel and Jazz Festival. Summerville was the primary organizer of the event.
-
On the Town: SAFE House Festival
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the SAFE House Gospel and Jazz Festival event in Champaign on August 26, 2018
Guests dance to the gospel music during the SAFE House Gospel and Jazz Festival in Hessel Park.
-
On the Town: SAFE House Festival
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the SAFE House Gospel and Jazz Festival event in Champaign on August 26, 2018
Guests dance to the gospel music during the SAFE House Gospel and Jazz Festival in Hessel Park.
-
On the Town: SAFE House Festival
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the SAFE House Gospel and Jazz Festival event in Champaign on August 26, 2018
Event volunteer Julia Parker of Danville enjoys the music at the SAFE House Gospel and Jazz Festival.
-
On the Town: SAFE House Festival
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the SAFE House Gospel and Jazz Festival event in Champaign on August 26, 2018
Event volunteer Julia Parker of Danville enjoys the music at the SAFE House Gospel and Jazz Festival.
-
On the Town: SAFE House Festival
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the SAFE House Gospel and Jazz Festival event in Champaign on August 26, 2018
Reverend B.J. Tatum addresses the guests at the SAFE House Gospel and Jazz Festival in Champaign.
-
On the Town: SAFE House Festival
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the SAFE House Gospel and Jazz Festival event in Champaign on August 26, 2018
An audience member participates in a prayer during the SAFE House Gospel and Jazz Festival.
-
On the Town: SAFE House Festival
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the SAFE House Gospel and Jazz Festival event in Champaign on August 26, 2018
Cheryl Hollis, Women's SAFE House Director, chief event organizer Shandra Summerville, and Men's SAFE House Director Alan Williams stand for a photo during the SAFE House Gospel and Jazz Festival in Hessel Park.
-
On the Town: SAFE House Festival
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the SAFE House Gospel and Jazz Festival event in Champaign on August 26, 2018
Gabby Peppers (left) has her face painted by her daughter, Layla Peppers at the SAFE House Gospel and Jazz Festival.
-
On the Town: SAFE House Festival
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the SAFE House Gospel and Jazz Festival event in Champaign on August 26, 2018
Brother Emanuel Terry shows off his cooking skills at the food tent during the SAFE House Gospel and Jazz Festival in Hessel Park.
-
On the Town: SAFE House Festival
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the SAFE House Gospel and Jazz Festival event in Champaign on August 26, 2018
Manning the tent at the SAFE House Gospel and Jazz Festival were (from left) Brother Marion Knight, Byron Kemper, and Brother Emanuel Terry.
-
On the Town: SAFE House Festival
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the SAFE House Gospel and Jazz Festival event in Champaign on August 26, 2018
Vincent Powell performs during the SAFE House Gospel and Jazz Festival. Powell is from Huston Texas.
-
On the Town: SAFE House Festival
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the SAFE House Gospel and Jazz Festival event in Champaign on August 26, 2018
Vincent Powell (left) and George Powell perform during the SAFE House Gospel and Jazz Festival. Both are from Huston Texas.
-
On the Town: SAFE House Festival
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the SAFE House Gospel and Jazz Festival event in Champaign on August 26, 2018
George Powell performs during the SAFE House Gospel and Jazz Festival. Powell is from Huston Texas.
-
On the Town: SAFE House Festival
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the SAFE House Gospel and Jazz Festival event in Champaign on August 26, 2018
Vincent Powell performs during the SAFE House Gospel and Jazz Festival. Powell is from Huston Texas.
-
On the Town: SAFE House Festival
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the SAFE House Gospel and Jazz Festival event in Champaign on August 26, 2018
The headlining performers for the SAFE House Gospel and Jazz Festival brought the Champaign-Urbana Choir to the stage as back up singers during their performance.
-
On the Town: SAFE House Festival
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the SAFE House Gospel and Jazz Festival event in Champaign on August 26, 2018
The Champaign-Urbana Choir performed with the headline act during the SAFE House Gospel and Jazz Festival.
-
On the Town: SAFE House Festival
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the SAFE House Gospel and Jazz Festival event in Champaign on August 26, 2018
Vincent Powell performs during the SAFE House Gospel and Jazz Festival. Powell is from Huston Texas.
-
On the Town: SAFE House Festival
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the SAFE House Gospel and Jazz Festival event in Champaign on August 26, 2018
Vincent Powell performs during the SAFE House Gospel and Jazz Festival. Powell is from Huston Texas.
-
On the Town: SAFE House Festival
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the SAFE House Gospel and Jazz Festival event in Champaign on August 26, 2018
The Champaign-Urbana Choir performed with the headline act during the SAFE House Gospel and Jazz Festival.
-
On the Town: SAFE House Festival
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the SAFE House Gospel and Jazz Festival event in Champaign on August 26, 2018
Pastor Andre Crittenden sings at the SAFE House Gospel and Jazz Festival in Hessel Park.
-
On the Town: SAFE House Festival
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the SAFE House Gospel and Jazz Festival event in Champaign on August 26, 2018
Pastor Andre Crittenden sings at the SAFE House Gospel and Jazz Festival in Hessel Park.
-
On the Town: SAFE House Festival
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the SAFE House Gospel and Jazz Festival event in Champaign on August 26, 2018
Pastor Andre Crittenden sings at the SAFE House Gospel and Jazz Festival in Hessel Park.
-
On the Town: SAFE House Festival
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the SAFE House Gospel and Jazz Festival event in Champaign on August 26, 2018
SAFE House Gospel and Jazz Festival committee members Jessie Knight (left) and Jeannie Shoeyink at the event in Hessel Park.
-
On the Town: SAFE House Festival
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the SAFE House Gospel and Jazz Festival event in Champaign on August 26, 2018
Event volunteer Julia Parker of Danville enjoys the music at the SAFE House Gospel and Jazz Festival.
-
On the Town: SAFE House Festival
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the SAFE House Gospel and Jazz Festival event in Champaign on August 26, 2018
Event volunteer Julia Parker of Danville enjoys the music at the SAFE House Gospel and Jazz Festival.
-
On the Town: SAFE House Festival
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the SAFE House Gospel and Jazz Festival event in Champaign on August 26, 2018
A singer belts out a number at the SAFE House Gospel and Jazz Festival in Champaign.
-
On the Town: SAFE House Festival
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the SAFE House Gospel and Jazz Festival event in Champaign on August 26, 2018
Pastor Andre Crittenden sings at the SAFE House Gospel and Jazz Festival in Hessel Park.
-
On the Town: SAFE House Festival
Photographer: Della Perrone
Della Perrone/for The News-Gazette
at the SAFE House Gospel and Jazz Festival event in Champaign on August 26, 2018
Pastor Andre Crittenden sings at the SAFE House Gospel and Jazz Festival in Hessel Park.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.