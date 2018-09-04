The Champaign/Piatt County Girls Golf Meet at the Illinois Blue Course in Savoy on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018.
-
HS Girls Golf: Champaign/Piatt County Meet
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Champaign Central's Mackenzie McCoy tees off on the third hole at the Champaign/Piatt County Meet at the Illinois Blue Course in Savoy on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018.
-
HS Girls Golf: Champaign/Piatt County Meet
Photographer: Robin Scholz
St Thomas More's Alaina Bowie reacts to her putt on the third hole at the Champaign/Piatt County Meet at the Illinois Blue Course in Savoy on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018.
-
HS Girls Golf: Champaign/Piatt County Meet
Photographer: Robin Scholz
St Thomas More's Alaina Bowie at the Champaign/Piatt County Meet at the Illinois Blue Course in Savoy on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018.
-
HS Girls Golf: Champaign/Piatt County Meet
Photographer: Robin Scholz
St Thomas More's Alaina Bowie lines up her putt on the third hole at the Champaign/Piatt County Meet at the Illinois Blue Course in Savoy on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018.
-
HS Girls Golf: Champaign/Piatt County Meet
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Champaign Central's Mackenzie McCoy at the Champaign/Piatt County Meet at the Illinois Blue Course in Savoy on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018.
-
HS Girls Golf: Champaign/Piatt County Meet
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Champaign Central's Mackenzie McCoy uses a rangefinder on the second hole at the Champaign/Piatt County Meet at the Illinois Blue Course in Savoy on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018.
-
HS Girls Golf: Champaign/Piatt County Meet
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Centennial's Claire Sherrick tries to get out of the rough on the third hole at the Champaign/Piatt County Meet at the Illinois Blue Course in Savoy on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018.
-
HS Girls Golf: Champaign/Piatt County Meet
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Centennial's Claire Sherrick at the Champaign/Piatt County Meet at the Illinois Blue Course in Savoy on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018.
-
HS Girls Golf: Champaign/Piatt County Meet
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Monticello's Molly Stringer holds her tee as she waIts to start on the third hole at the Champaign/Piatt County Meet at the Illinois Blue Course in Savoy on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018.
-
HS Girls Golf: Champaign/Piatt County Meet
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Monticello's Molly Stringer at the Champaign/Piatt County Meet at the Illinois Blue Course in Savoy on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018.
-
HS Girls Golf: Champaign/Piatt County Meet
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Monticello's Molly Stringer watches her ball as she tees off on the second hole at the Champaign/Piatt County Meet at the Illinois Blue Course in Savoy on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.