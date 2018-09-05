Counting Crows at SFC

The band Counting Crows performs at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Adam Duritz, lead singer of of the band Counting Crows, plays to the crowd at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Adam Duritz, lead singer of of the band Counting Crows at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Millard Powers of the band Counting Crows performs at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Drummer Jim Bogios of the band Counting Crows performs at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Charlie Gillingham of the band Counting Crows plays the accordion as the band performs at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
the crowd waits for the band Counting Crows to perform at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Adam Duritz, lead singer of of the band Counting Crows at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Dan Vickrey , left, and David Immergluck of the band Counting Crows performs at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
The band Counting Crows performs at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Fans as the band Counting Crows performs at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Fans as the band Counting Crows performs at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018.
-
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Adam Duritz, lead singer of of the band Counting Crows at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.