Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Sunday, September 9, 2018 83 Today's Paper

On the Town: Yingying Zhang Memorial
| Subscribe

On the Town: Yingying Zhang Memorial

Sun, 09/09/2018 - 6:00am | Robin Scholz

Members of Yingying Zhang's research group joined along with Master Gardener's to prepare the ground for planting at the site of the memorial planned for Zhang, at the intersection of Goodwin and Clark in Urbana on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018.

Sections (1):Living