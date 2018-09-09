Members of Yingying Zhang's research group joined along with Master Gardener's to prepare the ground for planting at the site of the memorial planned for Zhang, at the intersection of Goodwin and Clark in Urbana on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018.
On the Town: Yingying Zhang Memorial
Photographer: Robin Scholz
L-R-front- Phyllis Williams, Ruijie Zhao, Yi Yang and Diane Wardrop. Back row, L-R- Qihong Dai, Tian Qiu, Ryan Pankau, Luyuyang Li, Tom Ward, Yan Li and Yang Qu.
Tom Ward installs the edging as members of Yingying Zhang's research group joined along with Master Gardener's to prepare the ground for planting at the site of the memorial planned for Zhang, at the intersection of Goodwin and Clark in Urbana on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018.
Qihong Dai moves fresh soil as members of Yingying Zhang's research group joined along with Master Gardener's to prepare the ground for planting at the site of the memorial planned for Zhang, at the intersection of Goodwin and Clark in Urbana on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018.
