UI Football vs. Western Illinois 2018

Illinois football moved to 2-0 with a 34-14 win against Western Illinois Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Memorial Stadium on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois long snapper Ethan Tabel (56), linebacker Sean Coghlan (51), wide receiver Dominic Stampley (6), offensive lineman Adam Solomon (52), offensive lineman Jake Cerny (73) and wide receiver Jordan Holmes (84) sing the school song in the end zone after an NCAA college football game against Western Illinois Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 34-14.
Parker Gaines, 2, of Philo, jumps in a mud puddle while tailgating with his family in the tailgate lot west of Memorial Stadium before University of Illinois football game against Western Illinois University Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Champaign.
Darren Bodine, of Monticello, walks through the muddy tailgate lot on his way to Memorial Stadium before the start of an NCAA college football game against Western Illinois Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois defensive lineman Owen Carney Jr. (99) and wide receiver Sam Mays (9) kneel in the end zone before the start of an NCAA college football game against Western Illinois Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 34-14.
Athletic Director Josh Whitman shakes hands with players as they walk off the field after an NCAA college football game against Western Illinois Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 34-14.
Illinois defensive lineman Julian Pearl (48) poses for pictures with fans after an NCAA college football game against Western Illinois Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 34-14.
Illinois place kicker Caleb Griffin (38) shakes hands with fans after an NCAA college football game against Western Illinois Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 34-14.
Members of the Illinettes walk off the field after an NCAA college football game against Western Illinois Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 34-14.
Illinois players run onto the field before the start of an NCAA college football game against Western Illinois Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 34-14.
Illinois players run onto the field before the start of an NCAA college football game against Western Illinois Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 34-14.
Illinois quarterback AJ Bush (1) on the field before the start of an NCAA college football game against Western Illinois Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 34-14.
Illinois head coach Lovie Smith watches from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Western Illinois at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois defensive lineman Jamal Woods (91) wraps up Western Illinois quarterback Sean McGuire (18) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Western Illinois at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois defensive back Cameron Watkins (31) and linebacker Jake Hansen (35) push Western Illinois wide receiver Tony Tate (1) out of bounds during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Western Illinois at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois wide receiver Trenard Davis (15) watches an incomplete pass intended for him during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Western Illinois at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois linebacker Jake Hansen (35) and defensive lineman Jamal Woods (91) tackle Western Illinois running back Max Norris (35) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Western Illinois at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois defensive back Sydney Brown (30) breaks up a pass intended for Western Illinois wide receiver Tony Tate (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Western Illinois at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Western Illinois defensive lineman Khalen Saunders (99) and linebacker Joe Turk (41) tackle Illinois quarterback AJ Bush (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Western Illinois at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois quarterback M.J. Rivers II (8) looks for an open play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Western Illinois at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois quarterback M.J. Rivers II (8) takes the snap during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Western Illinois at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois defensive lineman Bobby Roundtree (97) celebrates after sacking Western Illinois quarterback Sean McGuire (18) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Western Illinois at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois defensive lineman Bobby Roundtree (97) celebrates with defensive back Jartavius Martin (21) and defensive lineman Owen Carney Jr. (99) after a sack during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Western Illinois at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois head coach Lovie Smith questions a call during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Western Illinois at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois running back Mike Epstein (26) moves the ball under pressure from Western Illinois defensive back Justin Fitzpatrick (30) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Western Illinois at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois defensive lineman Bobby Roundtree (97) reacts after a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Western Illinois Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 34-14.
Hadiya Jagroop, a senior at Oakwood High School, plays the flute along with the other high school marching band members and the Marching Illini at halftime during an NCAA college football game against Western Illinois Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 34-14.
Illinois wide receiver Carlos Sandy (11) looks for room to run during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Western Illinois Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 34-14.
Illinois running back Reggie Corbin (2) moves behind a block from offensive lineman Alex Palczewski (63) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Western Illinois Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 34-14.
Illinois quarterback M.J. Rivers II (8) takes the snap during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Western Illinois Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 34-14.
Illinois wide receiver Dominic Stampley (6) tries to run against the defense of Western Illinois defensive back Justin Fitzpatrick (30) and linebacker Delonte Jones (59) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Western Illinois Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 34-14.
Illinois defensive back Stanley Green (7) chases down Western Illinois wide receiver George Wahee (11) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Western Illinois Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 34-14.
Illinois defensive lineman Bobby Roundtree (97) pressures Western Illinois quarterback Sean McGuire (18) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Western Illinois Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 34-14.
Illinois linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips (3) runs with the ball after recovering a fumble from Western Illinois wide receiver Isaiah LeSure (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Western Illinois Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 34-14.
Illinois running back Mike Epstein (26) runs the ball past the reach of Western Illinois defensive back Zach Muniz (21) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Western Illinois Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 34-14.
Illinois quarterback M.J. Rivers II (8) looks for an open pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Western Illinois Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 34-14.
Fans cheer from the stands during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Western Illinois Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 34-14.
The north end zone is reflected in one of the Marching Illini sousaphones during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Western Illinois Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 34-14.
Illinois teammates celebrate in the end zone after a touchdown by wide receiver Edwin Carter (80) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Western Illinois at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois teammates celebrate in the end zone after a touchdown by wide receiver Edwin Carter (80) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Western Illinois at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois defensive back Michael Marchese (42) runs the ball against a trio of Western Illinois players after intercepting the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Western Illinois Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 34-14.
Illinois defensive back Michael Marchese (42) falls just short of the end zone after intercepting the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Western Illinois Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 34-14.
Illinois tight end Daniel Barker (87) and wide receiver Trenard Davis (15) check on wide receiver Edwin Carter (80) after being tackled in the end zone during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Western Illinois at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois quarterback M.J. Rivers II (8) hands the ball to running back Reggie Corbin (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Western Illinois Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 34-14.
Illinois running back Reggie Corbin (2) runs the ball under pressure from Western Illinois defensive lineman Khalen Saunders (99) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Western Illinois Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 34-14.
Illinois running back Reggie Corbin (2) gets help from offensive lineman Nick Allegretti (53) while running the ball against Western Illinois defensive end Kyle Williams (91) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Western Illinois Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 34-14.
Illinois place kicker Chase McLaughlin (43) watches his field goal kick during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Western Illinois Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 34-14.
Illinois defensive back Michael Marchese (42) and defensive back Nolan Bernat (28) break up a pass intended for Western Illinois wide receiver Tony Tate (1)during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Western Illinois Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 34-14.
Illinois defensive lineman Kenyon Jackson (95), defensive back Kendall Smith (17), linebacker Dele Harding (9) and defensive back Jartavius Martin (21) swarm Western Illinois wide receiver George Wahee (11) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Western Illinois Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 34-14.
Illinois head coach Lovie Smith stands in the end zone with tight end Bobby Walker (83) and wide receiver Mike Dudek after an NCAA college football game against Western Illinois Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 34-14.
Illinois defensive lineman Bobby Roundtree (97), running back Reggie Corbin (2), tight end Austin Roberts (36) and place kicker Caleb Griffin (38) sing the school song in the end zone after an NCAA college football game against Western Illinois Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 34-14.
Illinois defensive lineman Isaiah Gay (92), defensive lineman Kenyon Jackson (95) and linebacker Dele Harding (9) pressure Western Illinois quarterback Sean McGuire (18) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Western Illinois Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 34-14.
Illinois defensive lineman Kenyon Jackson (95) chases down Western Illinois quarterback Sean McGuire (18) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Western Illinois Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 34-14.
Members of the Marching Illini walk off the field after an NCAA college football game against Western Illinois Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 34-14.
Illinois quarterback M.J. Rivers II (8) calls out a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Western Illinois Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 34-14.
Illinois quarterback M.J. Rivers II (8) hands the ball off to running back Ra'Von Bonner (21) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Western Illinois Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 34-14.
Event staff clear the stadium after an NCAA college football game against Western Illinois Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 34-14.
Illinois offensive lineman Doug Kramer (65) waits for the call during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Western Illinois Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 34-14.
Illinois running back Ra'Von Bonner (21) runs the ball against the defense of Western Illinois linebacker Riggs Baxter (58) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Western Illinois Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 34-14.
Illinois punter Blake Hayes (14) kicks under pressure from Western Illinois defensive back Andre Whitley (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Western Illinois Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 34-14.
Illinois cheerleaders perform during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Western Illinois Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 34-14.
Illinois defensive lineman Jamal Woods (91), defensive back Nolan Bernat (28), defensive back Kendall Smith (17), defensive back Christian Bobak (29), linebacker Jake Hansen (35) and defensive back Stanley Green (7) celebrate after a turnover during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Western Illinois Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 34-14.
Western Illinois University's mascot, Col. Rock III, an 8-year-old English bulldog, waits on the field after an NCAA college football game against Western Illinois Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Illinois won the game 34-14.
Memorial Stadium is reflected in the tailgating lot across the street before the start of an NCAA college football game against Western Illinois Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
