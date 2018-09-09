Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Sunday, September 9, 2018 83 Today's Paper

UI Football vs. Western Illinois 2018
| Subscribe

UI Football vs. Western Illinois 2018

Sun, 09/09/2018 - 2:51am | Stephen Haas

Illinois football moved to 2-0 with a 34-14 win against Western Illinois Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, at Memorial Stadium on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.