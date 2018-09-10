Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Monday, September 10, 2018 83 Today's Paper

HS Boys Golf: Champaign County Meet
| Subscribe

HS Boys Golf: Champaign County Meet

Mon, 09/10/2018 - 4:40pm | Robin Scholz

The Champaign County Boys Golf Tournament at Lincolnshire Fields Country Club in Champaign on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018.