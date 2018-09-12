HS Girl's Swim: Central vs. Urbana

Central vs. Urbana in a prep swim meet at Urbana's Indoor Aquatic Center on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018.
Central's River Jones, front, and Alexia Popa, back, and Urbana's Honora Hoey, middle, at the start of the 200 Yard IM in a prep swim meet at Urbana's Indoor Aquatic Center on Wednesday , Sept. 12, 2018.
Winner Central's Maddie Hieser slaps hands with Urbana's Honora Hoey at the end of the 50 Yard Freestyle in a prep swim meet at Urbana's Indoor Aquatic Center on Wednesday , Sept. 12, 2018.
Central's Ally Miller in the 200 Yard Medley Relay in a prep swim meet at Urbana's Indoor Aquatic Center on Wednesday , Sept. 12, 2018.
Central's River Jones accepts congratulations from Urbana's Heidi Ramous in the next lane at the finish of the 200 Yard IM in a prep swim meet at Urbana's Indoor Aquatic Center on Wednesday , Sept. 12, 2018. Jones won the race.
Teammates cheer on Honora Hoey in the 200 Yard IM in a prep swim meet at Urbana's Indoor Aquatic Center on Wednesday , Sept. 12, 2018.
Central's River Jones in the 200 Yard Medley Relay in a prep swim meet at Urbana's Indoor Aquatic Center on Wednesday , Sept. 12, 2018.
Central's Ally Miller in the 200 Yard Freestyle in a prep swim meet at Urbana's Indoor Aquatic Center on Wednesday , Sept. 12, 2018.
Urbana's Tyann Parker in the 200 Yard Freestyle in a prep swim meet at Urbana's Indoor Aquatic Center on Wednesday , Sept. 12, 2018.
A young fan in the balcony in a prep swim meet at Urbana's Indoor Aquatic Center on Wednesday , Sept. 12, 2018.
Honora Hoey in the 200 Yard IM in a prep swim meet at Urbana's Indoor Aquatic Center on Wednesday , Sept. 12, 2018.
