St. Teresa and Tuscola during a high school football game at Tuscola High School on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
HS Football: St. Teresa at Tuscola
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Tuscola WR Turner Hastings is forced out by St. Teresa's Jacardia Wright after catching a pass in the first quarter at Tuscola High School on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
Members of the Tuscola High School football team run on Memorial Stadium field for their game with St. Teresa at the school in Tuscola on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
Tuscola QB Luke Sluder looks to throw under pressure but two St. Teresa defenders in the first quarter at Tuscola High School on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
Tuscola WR Turner Hastings hauls in a first-quarter pass at Tuscola High School on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
Tuscola QB Luke Sluder escapes from a group of St. Teresa defenders for a TD run in the first quarter at Tuscola High School on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
Tuscola's Haden Cothron follows his blockers on a run in the first quarter at Tuscola High School on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
Tuscola QB Luke Sluder finds running room in the first quarter at Tuscola High School on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
St. Teresa's Jacardia Wright intercepts a pass in the end zone intended for Tuscola's Turner Hastings at Tuscola High School on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. Wright returned the ball for a 100-yard TD
Tuscola's Kenneth Lucas returns a kickoff in the second quarter at Tuscola High School on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
Tuscola RB Matthew Cantu collides with St. Teresa DB Joey Staab at Tuscola High School on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
Tuscola Cade Kresin watches his successful extra-point kick in the second quarter at Tuscola High School on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
Tuscola's Ben Dixon (84) returns a pass he intercepted at Tuscola High School on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
Tuscola RB Matthew Cantu looks for running room in the second quarter at Tuscola High School on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
Tuscola head coach Andy Romine talks to CJ Picazo at Tuscola High School on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
St. Teresa RB Jacardia Wright runs through the tackle attempt of Tuscola DB Kenneth Lucas en route to 79-yard TD run in the second quarter at Tuscola High School on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
