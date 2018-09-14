Monticello Homecoming Parade 2018

People lined the streets to watch the Monticello High School Homecoming Parade Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, in Monticello.
Members of the Monticello High School Marching Sages carry flags at the head of the Monticello High School homecoming parade Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, in Monticello.
Monticello Middle School seventh-grader Deacon Bowman reaches out for candy while watching the Monticello High School homecoming parade go past on North Buchanan Street Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, in Monticello.
Members of the Monticello Marching Sages turn onto West Main Street on the square during the Monticello High School homecoming parade Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, in Monticello.
Monticello senior Caleb Womack points to a friend while riding on the class of 2019's 'Star Wars'-themed float with Ethan Johns during the Monticello High School homecoming parade Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, in Monticello.
Members of the Monticello High School class of 1963 wave from their float during the Monticello High School homecoming parade Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, in Monticello.
Members of the Monticello High School class of 1983 spray silly string from their float during the Monticello High School homecoming parade Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, in Monticello.
Kevin Rumple, grand marshal of the Monticello High School homecoming parade, throws candy while riding in a vintage car Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, in Monticello.
Homecoming king and queen candidates Benton Singleton and Kaleena Davis ride in the Monticello High School homecoming parade Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, in Monticello.
Monticello Middle School students call out for candy during the Monticello High School homecoming parade Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, in Monticello.
Monticello High School's Will Carroll (64) throws candy with teammates while riding on top of a Mid-Piatt Fire Protection District fire truck during the Monticello High School homecoming parade Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, in Monticello.
Sammy Sage rides in the back of a pickup truck with the Monticello High School cheerleaders during the Monticello High School homecoming parade Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, in Monticello.
Fire trucks carry members of the Monticello High School football team along East Wilson Street during the Monticello High School homecoming parade Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, in Monticello.
Students from White Heath Elementary School wait for candy to be thrown during the Monticello High School homecoming parade Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, in Monticello.
Members of the Monticello Marching Sages walk down West Main Street during the Monticello High School homecoming parade Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, in Monticello.
Members of the Monticello High School football team ride on top of a Cisco Fire Protection District truck during the Monticello High School homecoming parade Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, in Monticello.
Members of the Monticello High School class of 1958 ride in the Monticello High School homecoming parade Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, in Monticello.
Members of the Monticello High School class of 1973 ride in the Monticello High School homecoming parade Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, in Monticello.
