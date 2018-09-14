UI Volleyball vs. UNI

Illinois vs. University of Northern Iowa in a NCAA volleyball match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
-
Illinois' Emily Hollowell (14) leans to avoid the CO2 fog as the Illinois Volleyball team is introduced before their NCAA volleyball match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
-
Illinois team enters past the CO2 fog before their NCAA volleyball match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
-
Illinois' Jordyn Poulter (1), Illinois' Ali Bastianelli (5), and Illinois' Jacqueline Quade (7) in their NCAA volleyball match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
-
Illinois' Beth Prince (8) and University of Northern Iowa's Kate Busswitz (12) in their NCAA volleyball match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
-
Illinois vs. University of Northern Iowa in their NCAA volleyball match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
-
Illinois vs. University of Northern Iowa in their NCAA volleyball match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
-
Illinois' Jacqueline Quade (7) celebrates a point in their NCAA volleyball match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
-
Illinois' Beth Prince (8) in their NCAA volleyball match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
-
Illinois' Jordyn Poulter (1) in their NCAA volleyball match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
-
Illinois' Ashlyn Fleming (12) in their NCAA volleyball match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
-
Illinois' Megan Cooney (15) in their NCAA volleyball match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
-
Illinois' Jacqueline Quade (7) in their NCAA volleyball match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
-
Illinois' Jacqueline Quade (7) and University of Northern Iowa's Kate Busswitz (12) in their NCAA volleyball match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
-
Illinois' Jacqueline Quade (7) and University of Northern Iowa's Kate Busswitz (12) in their NCAA volleyball match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.
