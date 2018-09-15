CU Pride Parade 2018

People line the streets during the CU Pride Parade Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in downtown Champaign.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Max Liay, 13, of Champaign, walks down North Neil Street during the CU Pride Parade Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in downtown Champaign.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
People take pictures and video on their phones while members of the C-U Black Pride group dance in the middle of North Neil Street during the CU Pride Parade Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in downtown Champaign.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
People line the side of North Neil Street during the CU Pride Parade Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in downtown Champaign.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
A decorated MTD bus drives along Chester Street during the CU Pride Parade Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in downtown Champaign.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Trayicki Orr, left, of Danville, gets a "free mom hug" from Lisa Sullivan, of Champaign, during the CU Pride Parade Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in downtown Champaign.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Manuel Mejia, of Urbana, rides his "rainbow pony bike" down North Neil Street during the CU Pride Parade Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in downtown Champaign.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Centennial sophomore Devontrey Rodgers adjusts his hat before walking with his school's Gay-Straight Alliance before the start of the CU Pride Parade Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in downtown Champaign.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Nina, a 3-year-old Pitbull mix, waits with her owner, Makenzie Milchuck, of Champaign, before walking in the the CU Pride Parade Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in downtown Champaign.
Photographer: Stephen Haas
A City of Urbana vehicle drives down North Walnut Street during the CU Pride Parade Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in downtown Champaign.
