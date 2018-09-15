Champaign Central beat Urbana 42-14 at Tommy Stewart Field to win the Twin City Championship trophy Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Champaign.
HS Football: Champaign Central vs. Urbana
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Champaign Central's Ashton Tims (2) breaks up a pass intended for Urbana's Caelan Webb (31) during the second half of a high school football game at Tommy Stewart Field Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Champaign. Central won the game 42-14.
HS Football: Champaign Central vs. Urbana
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Champaign Central's Tarell Evans (3) runs the ball against the defense of Urbana's LaDarol Lipscomb (8) during the first half of a high school football game at Tommy Stewart Field Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Champaign.
HS Football: Champaign Central vs. Urbana
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Urbana's LaDarol Lipscomb (8) takes the handoff from Tad Meeker (19) during the first half of a high school football game at Tommy Stewart Field Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Champaign.
HS Football: Champaign Central vs. Urbana
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Urbana's Mike Mboyo (4) runs in between the defense of Champaign Central's John Henderson (12) and Ben Schultz (88) during the first half of a high school football game at Tommy Stewart Field Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Champaign.
HS Football: Champaign Central vs. Urbana
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Urbana's LaDarol Lipscomb (8) tries to hold off a tackle from Champaign Central's Dalton Hall (11) during the first half of a high school football game at Tommy Stewart Field Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Champaign.
HS Football: Champaign Central vs. Urbana
Photographer: Stephen Haas
The Twin City Championship trophies are seen on the field at halftime during a high school football game between Champaign Central and Urbana at Tommy Stewart Field Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Champaign.
HS Football: Champaign Central vs. Urbana
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Urbana fans cheer from the stands after a touchdown against Champaign Central during the second half of a high school football game at Tommy Stewart Field Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Champaign. Central won the game 42-14.
HS Football: Champaign Central vs. Urbana
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Urbana's Tad Meeker (19) throws against Champaign Central during the second half of a high school football game at Tommy Stewart Field Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Champaign. Central won the game 42-14.
HS Football: Champaign Central vs. Urbana
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Champaign Central fans cheer from the stands during the second half of a high school football game against Urbana at Tommy Stewart Field Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Champaign.
HS Football: Champaign Central vs. Urbana
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Urbana teammates come out of the locker room before the second half of a high school football game at Tommy Stewart Field Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Champaign.
HS Football: Champaign Central vs. Urbana
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Champaign Central teammates come out of the locker room before the start of the second half of a high school football game at Tommy Stewart Field Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Champaign.
HS Football: Champaign Central vs. Urbana
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Champaign Central teammates celebrate with the trophy after a high school football game against Urbana at Tommy Stewart Field Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Champaign. Central won the game 42-14, which also gave them this year's Twin City title.
HS Football: Champaign Central vs. Urbana
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Champaign Central's Jalen Booker (7) holds the Twin City Championship trophy after a high school football game against Urbana at Tommy Stewart Field Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Champaign. Central won the game 42-14.
HS Football: Champaign Central vs. Urbana
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Champaign Central Head Coach Tim Turner holds up the Twin City Championship trophy after a high school football game against Urbana at Tommy Stewart Field Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Champaign. Central won the game 42-14.
HS Football: Champaign Central vs. Urbana
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Champaign Central's Connor Milton (10) runs the ball during the first half of a high school football game against Urbana at Tommy Stewart Field Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Champaign.
HS Football: Champaign Central vs. Urbana
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Champaign Central's Lucas McMahon (9) looks for an open pass against the defense of Urbana's Rashard Montgomery (11) during the first half of a high school football game at Tommy Stewart Field Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Champaign.
HS Football: Champaign Central vs. Urbana
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Champaign Central's Lucas McMahon (9) and Tarell Evans (3) celebrate after a touchdown against Urbana during the first half of a high school football game at Tommy Stewart Field Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Champaign.
HS Football: Champaign Central vs. Urbana
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Urbana's Mike Mboyo (4) runs the ball past the reach of Champaign Central's Dalton Hall (11) during the first half of a high school football game at Tommy Stewart Field Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Champaign.
HS Football: Champaign Central vs. Urbana
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Urbana's Tad Meeker (19) hands the ball off to LaDarol Lipscomb (8) during the first half of a high school football game at Tommy Stewart Field Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Champaign.
HS Football: Champaign Central vs. Urbana
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Champaign Central's Connor Milton (10) runs the ball against Urbana during the first half of a high school football game at Tommy Stewart Field Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Champaign.
HS Football: Champaign Central vs. Urbana
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Urbana's Jeremy Machorro (51) chases down Champaign Central's Tarell Evans (3) during the first half of a high school football game at Tommy Stewart Field Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Champaign.
HS Football: Champaign Central vs. Urbana
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Champaign Central students watch from the stands during the first half of a high school football game against Urbana at Tommy Stewart Field Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Champaign.
HS Football: Champaign Central vs. Urbana
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Champaign Central's John Henderson (12), Tarell Evans (3) and Andrew Adams (1) work to stop Urbana's Mike Mboyo (4) during the first half of a high school football game at Tommy Stewart Field Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Champaign.
