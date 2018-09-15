Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Saturday, September 15, 2018 83 Today's Paper

HS Football: Champaign Central vs. Urbana
| Subscribe

HS Football: Champaign Central vs. Urbana

Sat, 09/15/2018 - 6:04pm | Stephen Haas

Champaign Central beat Urbana 42-14 at Tommy Stewart Field to win the Twin City Championship trophy Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Champaign.