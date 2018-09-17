Parkland Gala 2018

“Creating Impact” was the theme for the Parkland College Gala on Thursday at Parkland’s Student Union. The event, which included a 50/50 raffle, drew an estimated 160 people.The gala is a fundraiser for general scholarships and the college is doing a Scholarship Appeal, asking people to raise their paddle and give different levels of tuition help to Parkland College students.
-
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/ For The News-Gazette
Joe and Amy Chamley at the Parkland Gala Thursday, September 13, 2018.
-
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/ For The News-Gazette
Anthony Cobb, James Ayers, Russ Hamilton, Greg Knott and Charlie Shapland at the Parkland Gala Thursday, September 13, 2018.
-
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/ For The News-Gazette
Russ and Barbara Endsley at the Parkland Gala Thursday, September 13, 2018.
-
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/ For The News-Gazette
The jazz trio at the Parkland Gala Thursday, September 13, 2018.
-
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/ For The News-Gazette
Maggie and Joe McGuire at the Parkland Gala Thursday, September 13, 2018.
-
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/ For The News-Gazette
Julie and Charlie Shapland and Russ Hamilton at the Parkland Gala Thursday, September 13, 2018.
-
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/ For The News-Gazette
Dave Donsbach, Pamela Lau and Ki Pankau at the Parkland Gala Thursday, September 13, 2018.
-
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/ For The News-Gazette
Katie Birmingham, Anthony Cobb and Michael Biehl at the Parkland Gala Thursday, September 13, 2018.
-
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/ For The News-Gazette
Wava and Carl Meyer, Jeff and Deb Heitller at the Parkland Gala Thursday, September 13, 2018.
-
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/ For The News-Gazette
Kris and Tracy Ehler at the Parkland Gala Thursday, September 13, 2018.
-
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/ For The News-Gazette
Brian and Shawn McCoy and Brian Stark at the Parkland Gala Thursday, September 13, 2018.
-
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/ For The News-Gazette
Bergen and Marilyn Parkhill with Parkland College President Tom Ramage at the Parkland Gala Thursday, September 13, 2018.
-
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/ For The News-Gazette
Ed and Carol Scharlau with Marcia and Jim Reed at the Parkland Gala Thursday, September 13, 2018.
-
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
Darrell Hoemann/ For The News-Gazette
Student ambassador Justin Pranda greets arrivals at the Parkland Gala Thursday, September 13, 2018.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.