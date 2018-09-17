Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Parkland Gala 2018
Parkland Gala 2018

Mon, 09/17/2018 - 1:36pm | Robin Scholz

“Creating Impact” was the theme for the Parkland College Gala on Thursday at Parkland’s Student Union. The event, which included a 50/50 raffle, drew an estimated 160 people.The gala is a fundraiser for general scholarships and the college is doing a Scholarship Appeal, asking people to raise their paddle and give different levels of tuition help to Parkland College students.

