HS Girls Swim: Centennial vs. Central

Centennial vs. Central in a girls prep swim meet at Unit 4 pool in Champaign on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018.
Centennial's Megan Bernacchi reacts to winning the 200 Yard IM as the Centennial vs. Central swim meet at Unit 4 Pool in Champaign on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018.
Centennial's Megan Bernacchi reacts to winning the 200 Yard IM as the Centennial vs. Central swim meet at Unit 4 Pool in Champaign on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018.
Centennial's Megan Bernacchi in the 200 Yard IM as the Centennial vs. Central swim meet at Unit 4 Pool in Champaign on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018.
Teammates encourage Centennial's Megan Bernacchi in the 200 Yard IM as the Centennial vs. Central swim meet at Unit 4 Pool in Champaign on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018.
Centennial's Lizzie Gile in the 200 Yard Freestyle in a prep swim meet at Unit 4 pool in Champaign on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018.
Centennial's Lizzie Gile in the 100 Yard Butterfly in a prep swim meet at Unit 4 pool in Champaign on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018.
Central's Maddie Hieser in the 100 Yard Freestyle as the Centennial vs. Central swim meet at Unit 4 Pool in Champaign on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018.
Maddie Hieser, Central, congratulates Megan Bernacchi on winning the 200 Yard IM as the Centennial vs. Central swim meet at Unit 4 Pool in Champaign on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018.
Maddie Hieser, Central, in the 200 Yard IM as the Centennial vs. Central swim meet at Unit 4 Pool in Champaign on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018.
Central's Morgan McKee the 100 Yard Butterfly as the Centennial vs. Central swim meet at Unit 4 Pool in Champaign on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018.
Central's Ally Miller reacts to finishing the 50 Yard Freestyle in a prep swim meet at Unit 4 pool in Champaign on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018.
Central's Alexia Pope in the 200 Yard Medley Relay in a prep swim meet at Unit 4 pool in Champaign on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018.
Timers in the first heat of the 50 Yard Freestyle in a prep swim meet at Unit 4 pool in Champaign on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018.
Centennial's Pranali Vani at the end of the 200 Yard Medlay Relay as the Centennial vs. Central swim meet at Unit 4 Pool in Champaign on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018.
