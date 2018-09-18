Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Wednesday, September 19, 2018 83 Today's Paper

HS Girls Swim: Centennial vs. Central
| Subscribe

HS Girls Swim: Centennial vs. Central

Tue, 09/18/2018 - 7:51pm | Robin Scholz

Centennial vs. Central in a girls prep swim meet at Unit 4 pool in Champaign on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018. 