Fisher's homecoming pep rally at Kellar Field in Fisher on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018.
-
Fisher HS Homecoming Rally 2018
Senior girls celebrate after the senior parade float was announced as the winner of the competition during Fisher's homecoming pep rally at Kellar Field in Fisher on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018.
-
Fisher HS Homecoming Rally 2018
The chorus during Fisher's homecoming pep rally at Kellar Field in Fisher on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018.
-
Fisher HS Homecoming Rally 2018
Cheerleaders during Fisher's homecoming pep rally at Kellar Field in Fisher on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018.
-
Fisher HS Homecoming Rally 2018
Area fair queens and princesses during Fisher's homecoming pep rally at Kellar Field in Fisher on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018.
-
Fisher HS Homecoming Rally 2018
Fisher's homecoming pep rally at Kellar Field in Fisher on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018.
-
Fisher HS Homecoming Rally 2018
Students cheer as the football team is introduced during Fisher's homecoming pep rally at Kellar Field in Fisher on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018.
-
Fisher HS Homecoming Rally 2018
Cheerleaders, including junior Kyleigh Kiogima, right, lead the crowd in cheers during Fisher's homecoming pep rally at Kellar Field in Fisher on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018.
-
Fisher HS Homecoming Rally 2018
Cb costs salute the flag during Fisher's homecoming pep rally at Kellar Field in Fisher on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018.
-
Fisher HS Homecoming Rally 2018
Proud mother Cathy Wagner, left, hugs daughter Casey Wagner after Casey was named homecoming queen during Fisher's homecoming pep rally at Kellar Field in Fisher on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018.
-
Fisher HS Homecoming Rally 2018
Jeremy Lehigh (62) shares a laugh with head coach Jake Palmer during Fisher's homecoming pep rally at Kellar Field in Fisher on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018.
-
Fisher HS Homecoming Rally 2018
Homecoming King Dalton Burk and Queen Casey Wagner during Fisher's homecoming pep rally at Kellar Field in Fisher on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018.
-
Fisher HS Homecoming Rally 2018
Homecoming royalty candidates during Fisher's homecoming pep rally at Kellar Field in Fisher on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018.
-
Fisher HS Homecoming Rally 2018
Band members eye the crowd during Fisher's homecoming pep rally at Kellar Field in Fisher on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.