The Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame honored 21 new members during an induction ceremony at State Farm Center on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
-
Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Josh Whitman watches a video (on downey) with Dave Downey during the Illinois athletics Hall of Fame induction ceremony at State Farm Center on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
-
Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Josh Whitman speaks during the Illinois athletics Hall of Fame induction ceremony at State Farm Center on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
-
Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Former Illinois volleyball player Nancy Brookhart Cherin takes a selfie before speaking during the Illinois athletics Hall of Fame induction ceremony at State Farm Center on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
-
Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Tonya Williams speaks during the Illinois athletics Hall of Fame induction ceremony at State Farm Center on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
-
Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Kendall Gill speaks during the Illinois athletics Hall of Fame induction ceremony at State Farm Center on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
-
Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Celena Mondie-Milner speaks during the Illinois athletics Hall of Fame induction ceremony at State Farm Center on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
-
Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Josh Whitman walks with Lou Henson during the Illinois athletics Hall of Fame induction ceremony at State Farm Center on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
-
Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Lou Henson speaks during the Illinois athletics Hall of Fame induction ceremony at State Farm Center on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.