UI Football vs. Penn State 2018

Illinois football opened Big Ten play against Penn State at Memorial Stadium Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Penn State won the game 63-24.
Illinois wide receiver Ricky Smalling (4) scores a touchdown against Penn State during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois quarterback M.J. Rivers II (8) throws under pressure from Penn State linebacker Cam Brown (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois running back Mike Epstein (26) runs the ball against the defense of Penn State defensive end Shaka Toney (18) during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Fans cheer during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois defensive lineman Tymir Oliver (96) tackles Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois wide receiver Ricky Smalling (4) celebrates after a touchdown against Penn State during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Jim Grabowski, one of the members of the Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2018, claps on the field during halftime of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois defensive lineman Bobby Roundtree (97) chases down Penn State running back Ricky Slade (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Darrin Fletcher, one of the members of the Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2018, poses as he is introduced on the field during halftime of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois defensive back Stanley Green (7) wraps up Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois quarterback M.J. Rivers II (8) throws under pressure from Penn State defensive end Shareef Miller (48) during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois running back Reggie Corbin (2) looks for room to run against Penn State cornerback John Reid (29) during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois defensive back Delano Ware (15) intercepts a pass intended for Penn State wide receiver Brandon Polk (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois running back Mike Epstein (26) runs against the defense of Penn State defensive tackle Robert Windsor (54) during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois running back Reggie Corbin (2) looks for room against Penn State defensive tackle Robert Windsor (54) during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Players warm up before the start of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Fans walk into Grange Grove before the start of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Fans walk into Grange Grove before the start of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Fans tailgate before the start of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Members of the Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2018 wave from the field during halftime of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois defensive back Nate Hobbs (8) walks off the field after an NCAA college football game against Penn State at Memorial Stadium Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Penn State won the game 63-24.
Illinois quarterback M.J. Rivers II (8) and offensive lineman Reuben Unije (70) walk off the field after an NCAA college football game against Penn State at Memorial Stadium Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Penn State won the game 63-24.
Illinois defensive back Nate Hobbs (8) and defensive back Stanley Green (7) tackle Penn State running back Miles Sanders (24) during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Penn State won the game 63-24.
Illinois fans react as they walk out of the stadium as Penn State scores another touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Penn State won the game 63-24.
Illinois running back Mike Epstein (26) gets stopped by Penn State linebacker Ellis Brooks (13), defensive tackle Robert Windsor (54), safety Jonathan Sutherland (26) and defensive end Shareef Miller (48) during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Penn State won the game 63-24.
Illinois defensive back Nate Hobbs (8) and linebacker Jake Hansen (35) tangle up with Penn State running back Ricky Slade (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Penn State won the game 63-24.
An Illinois fan reacts in the stands during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Penn State at Memorial Stadium Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Penn State won the game 63-24.
Illinois cheerleaders perform on the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Penn State won the game 63-24.
Illinois players look up at the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Penn State at Memorial Stadium Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Penn State won the game 63-24.
Illinois quarterback M.J. Rivers II (8) runs the ball against Penn State during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Penn State won the game 63-24.
An Illinois fan watches from the student section during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Penn State at Memorial Stadium Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Penn State won the game 63-24.
Illinois head coach Lovie Smith walks off the field after an NCAA college football game against Penn State at Memorial Stadium Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Penn State won the game 63-24.
Penn State head coach James Franklin shakes hands with fans after an NCAA college football game against Illinois at Memorial Stadium Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Penn State won the game 63-24.
