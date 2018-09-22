Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

UI Football vs. Penn State 2018
Sat, 09/22/2018 - 12:31am | Stephen Haas

Illinois football opened Big Ten play against Penn State at Memorial Stadium Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Penn State won the game 63-24.