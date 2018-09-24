Area golfers compete in the Big 12 Conference Tournament at the University of Illinois Golf Course Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in Savoy.
HS Golf: 2018 Big 12 Conference Tournament
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Centennial's Claire Sherrick hits from the first tee during the Big 12 Conference Tournament at the University of Illinois Golf Course Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in Savoy.
Danville's Robbie Jaruseski watches his putt on the second hole during the Big 12 Conference Tournament at the University of Illinois Golf Course Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in Savoy.
Central's George Rodawig putts on the second green during the Big 12 Conference Tournament at the University of Illinois Golf Course Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in Savoy.
Central's MacKenzie McCoy hits from the 13th fairway during the Big 12 Conference Tournament at the University of Illinois Golf Course Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in Savoy.
Centennial's Claire Sherrick chips onto the 13th green during the Big 12 Conference Tournament at the University of Illinois Golf Course Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in Savoy.
Central's MacKenzie McCoy lines up her putt on the 13th green during the Big 12 Conference Tournament at the University of Illinois Golf Course Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in Savoy.
Central's Alaea Francis watches her putt on the 13th green during the Big 12 Conference Tournament at the University of Illinois Golf Course Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in Savoy.
Centennial's Addie Archer lines up her putt on the 13th green during the Big 12 Conference Tournament at the University of Illinois Golf Course Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in Savoy.
Centennial's Kate Doyle hits from the 13th fairway during the Big 12 Conference Tournament at the University of Illinois Golf Course Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in Savoy.
Centennial's Kate Doyle hits onto 13th green during the Big 12 Conference Tournament at the University of Illinois Golf Course Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in Savoy.
Central's Ryan Sholem watches her putt on the 13th green during the Big 12 Conference Tournament at the University of Illinois Golf Course Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in Savoy.
Centennial's Damien McMullen hits from the second tee during the Big 12 Conference Tournament at the University of Illinois Golf Course Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in Savoy.
Central's Sam Watts watches his tee shot on the second hole during the Big 12 Conference Tournament at the University of Illinois Golf Course Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in Savoy.
Danville's Robbie Jaruseski watches his tee shot on the second hole during the Big 12 Conference Tournament at the University of Illinois Golf Course Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in Savoy.
Centennial's Jack Stickels putts on the second green during the Big 12 Conference Tournament at the University of Illinois Golf Course Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in Savoy.
Danville's Andrew Kittell hits onto the third green during the Big 12 Conference Tournament at the University of Illinois Golf Course Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in Savoy.
Centennial's Thomas Green hits from the fourth fairway during the Big 12 Conference Tournament at the University of Illinois Golf Course Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in Savoy.
Centennial's Thomas Green hits from the fourth fairway during the Big 12 Conference Tournament at the University of Illinois Golf Course Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in Savoy.
Central Head Coach Mike Osterbur talks with Justin McCoy before his shot on the fourth fairway during the Big 12 Conference Tournament at the University of Illinois Golf Course Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in Savoy.
Danville's Jaren Hotsinpiller reacts to his shot on the fourth fairway during the Big 12 Conference Tournament at the University of Illinois Golf Course Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in Savoy.
Central's Justin McCoy hits from the fourth fairway during the Big 12 Conference Tournament at the University of Illinois Golf Course Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in Savoy.
Centennial's Camryn McClard hits from the 14th tee during the Big 12 Conference Tournament at the University of Illinois Golf Course Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in Savoy.
Central's Olivia Evangelisti chips onto the 14th green during the Big 12 Conference Tournament at the University of Illinois Golf Course Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in Savoy.
Central's MacKenzie McCoy watches her tee shot on the first hole during the Big 12 Conference Tournament at the University of Illinois Golf Course Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in Savoy.
