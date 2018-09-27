Servant of Two Masters Dress Rehearsal

Dress rehearsal for The Servant of Two Masters at the Second Stage Theatre at Parkland in Champaign on Monday, Sept. 24, 2018.
Jarrod Finn as Coach Vincent Lombardi, left, and Matthew Harper as his son Silvio Lombardi during dress rehearsal for The Servant of Two Masters at the Second Stage Theatre at Parkland in Champaign on Monday, Sept. 24, 2018.
Parker Evans as Fletcher Watusi, left, and Jacob Smith as Dean Oliver "Dino" Truffel during dress rehearsal for The Servant of Two Masters at the Second Stage Theatre at Parkland in Champaign on Monday, Sept. 24, 2018.
Zoe Dunn as Dinah Merle during dress rehearsal for The Servant of Two Masters at the Second Stage Theatre at Parkland in Champaign on Monday, Sept. 24, 2018.
David Heckman as Mr. Phineaus Lunie talks in an aside to the audience during dress rehearsal for The Servant of Two Masters at the Second Stage Theatre at Parkland in Champaign on Monday, Sept. 24, 2018.
Emaline Johnson as Betty Rasponi, left, and Neil Ryan as Eddie Briggs share a secret during dress rehearsal for The Servant of Two Masters at the Second Stage Theatre at Parkland in Champaign on Monday, Sept. 24, 2018.
Emaline Johnson as Betty Rasponi, left, and Gabrielle Smith as Claire D. Lunie during dress rehearsal for The Servant of Two Masters at the Second Stage Theatre at Parkland in Champaign on Monday, Sept. 24, 2018.
Emaline Johnson as Betty Rasponi, left, and Gabrielle Smith as Claire D. Lunie, and David Heckman as Mr. Phineaus Lunie during dress rehearsal for The Servant of Two Masters at the Second Stage Theatre at Parkland in Champaign on Monday, Sept. 24, 2018.
