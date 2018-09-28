HS Football: PBL vs. Salt Fork

Paxton-Buckley-Loda vs. Salt Fork in a prep football game at PBL in Paxton on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.
Photographer: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Gavin Coplea (13) is in for a touchdown as Salt Fork's Kotah Broeker (2) tries to stop him in a prep football game at PBL in Paxton on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Gunner Belt (7) and Salt Fork's Payton Taylor (33) in a prep football game at PBL in Paxton on
Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.
Salt Fork's Gage Womack (7) is taken down by a slew of Paxton-Buckley-Loda players in a prep football game at PBL in Paxton on
Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.
Salt Fork's Gage Womack (7) and Salt Fork's Kotah Broeker (2) in a prep football game at PBL in Paxton on
Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.
Salt Fork's Gage Womack (7) tries to go over his teammate in a prep football game at PBL in Paxton on
Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.
Salt Fork's Gage Womack (7) tries to go over his teammate in a prep football game at PBL in Paxton on
Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.
Salt Fork's Gage Womack (7) tries to go over his teammate in a prep football game at PBL in Paxton on
Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.
PBL's T.J. Jones (33) crosses the line for a touchdown as Salt Fork's Kotah Broeker (2) defends in a prep football game at PBL in Paxton on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.
PBL's T.J. Jones (33) crosses the line for a touchdown in a prep football game at PBL in Paxton on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.
Salt Fork's Payton Taylor (33) trees to get away from Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Tristen Hauersperger (22) and Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Hunter Anderson (1) in a prep football game at PBL in Paxton on
Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.
Salt Fork's Caine Wilson (32) fumbles as he is tackled by Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Tristan Hauersperger (22) but lands on the ball to maintain possession in a prep football game at PBL in Paxton on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Andrew Swanson (52) celebrates a touchdown in a prep football game at PBL in Paxton on
Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Gavin Coplea (13) has in for a touchdown as Salt Fork's Kotah Broeker (2) tries to stop him in a prep football game at PBL in Paxton on
Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Chase Elson (27) tries to break up a pass intended for Salt Fork's Caine Wilson (32) in a prep football game at PBL in Paxton on
Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.
Salt Fork's Caine Wilson (32) catches a bobbled pass in the end zone as Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Chase Elson (27) watches for Salt Fork's first touchdown in a prep football game at PBL in Paxton on
Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's head coach Jeff Graham in a prep football game at PBL in Paxton on
Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.
Salt Fork's Caine Wilson (32) and Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Mason Ecker (12) in a prep football game at PBL in Paxton on
Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Hunter Anderson (1) talks with Paxton-Buckley-Loda's head coach Jeff Graham in a prep football game at PBL in Paxton on
Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Gunner Belt (7) looks for running room as Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Andrew Swanson (52) holds off Salt Fork's Payton Taylor (33) in a prep football game at PBL in Paxton on
Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.
