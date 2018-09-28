Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Friday, September 28, 2018 83 Today's Paper

Luke Bryan Farm Tour 2018
| Subscribe

Luke Bryan Farm Tour 2018

Fri, 09/28/2018 - 10:05am | Stephen Haas

Luke Bryan's Farm Tour 2018 makes a stop in Pesotum on Friday. We'll document a day that organizers say could draw as many as 10,000 fans to a 20-acre patch in Champaign County.