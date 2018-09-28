Luke Bryan's Farm Tour 2018 makes a stop in Pesotum on Friday. We'll document a day that organizers say could draw as many as 10,000 fans to a 20-acre patch in Champaign County.
Luke Bryan Farm Tour 2018
Photographer: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette
Fans race for positions closest to the stage as the gates open late Friday afternoon in Pesotum.
Luke Bryan Farm Tour 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Buses and trucks are seen as crews set up the stage ahead of the Luke Bryan Farm Tour 2018 at Atkins Farm Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, in Pesotum.
Luke Bryan Farm Tour 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
No parking signs line East Lincoln Street ahead of the Luke Bryan Farm Tour 2018 stop Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, in Pesotum.
Luke Bryan Farm Tour 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
People listen as the Caleb Cook Band plays during the Luke Bryan Farm Tour Pre-Party at Route 45 Wayside Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, in Pesotum.
Luke Bryan Farm Tour 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
The Caleb Cook Band plays the stage during the Luke Bryan Farm Tour Pre-Party at Route 45 Wayside Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, in Pesotum.
