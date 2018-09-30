Main Stacks at the UI Library

A look at the University of Illinois' Undergraduate Library, Main Library and a tour of the Main Stacks collection, which holds approximately 5 million volumes.
Karl McDermott, an economics professor at the University of Illinois Springfield, looks for a book in the Main Stacks Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, at the Main Library on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
A student walks past the Undergraduate Library Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Students walk between the Undergraduate and Main libraries Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
University of Illinois sophomore Yulun Yang studies in the Undergraduate Library Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Carts are seen in the Main Stacks at the Main Library Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Books are seen on a shelf in the Main Stacks at the Main Library Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Steve Bermingham, Assistant Facilities Manager, maintains an area between rows of compact shelving in the Main Stacks Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, at the Main Library on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Jeff Schrader, Assistant Dean of Libraries for Facilities, ducks while walking through the basement of the first stack addition in the Main Stacks Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, at the Main Library on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Students study in the Reading Room at the Main Library Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Woodwork above the door in the Reading Room at the Main Library Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
The information desk is seen at the Main Library Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Different colored bricks are seen on the northwest side of the Main Library Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Different colored bricks are seen on the southwest side of the Main Library Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
A man pushes a cart through the Main Stacks area at the Main Library Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Illio yearbooks are seen on a shelf in the Main Stacks area at the Main Library Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Jeff Schrader, Assistant Dean of Libraries for Facilities, talks about the different additions in the Main Stacks area at the Main Library Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Different floor numbers are seen near an elevator in the Main Stacks area at the Main Library Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Books are seen on a shelf in the Main Stacks area at the Main Library Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Books are seen on a shelf in the Main Stacks area at the Main Library Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
A desk and chair are seen at the end of a row of compact shelving in the sixth stack addition at the Main Library Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Students study in the Reading Room at the Main Library Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
Different colored bricks are seen on the northwest side of the Main Library Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Urbana.
