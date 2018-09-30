On the town: Pink Panache Scholarship Benefit Gala

Highlights of those honored during the Pink Panache Scholarship Benefit Gala at the Pink Panache event in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018.
The Pink Panache event committee gathers for a photo with Epsilon Epsilon Omega Chapter President Jolynn Caroline (seated left) before the evening festivities begin. Seated on the right is the Committee Chair Patricia McKinney Lewis and standing from the left are Leola Davis, Annette Salaam, Tia Butler, Tanya L. Hubbard, Asia Fuller Hamilton, JoAnn Archey, Evelyn Walton, Shayla Maatuka, and Diane Pye at the Pink Panache event in Champaign on September 28, 2018.
From the left are Debarah McFarland, Earline McFarland, and Joann Jones at the Pink Panache Scholarship Benefit Gala held at the I Hotel at the Pink Panache event in Champaign on September 28, 2018.
Peter McFarland received the Environmental Ownership - Providing Safe Places for Children honor at the Pink Panache Scholarship Benefit Gala at the Pink Panache event in Champaign on September 28, 2018.
Dr. Phoebe Lenear and Peter McFarland were honored at the Pink Panache Scholarship Benefit Gala. Dr. Lenear received the Educational Enrichment award and McFarland received the Environmental Ownership - Providing Safe Places for Children at the Pink Panache event in Champaign on September 28, 2018.
Pink Panache event greeters were (from left) Dionne Webster, Dr.l Sammer Jones, Dr. Desiree McMillion, and Ashley Phillips Smith at the Pink Panache event in Champaign on September 28, 2018.
The Lone Star Lodge #18, Free and Accepted Masons, Prince Hall Affiliation received The Family Strengthening honor at the Pink Panache Scholarship Benefit Gala at the Pink Panache event in Champaign on September 28, 2018.
Brennan Hughes, Imani Maatuka, and Shayla Maatuka at the Pink Panache Scholarship Benefit Gala at the Pink Panache event in Champaign on September 28, 2018.
Douglas McCain Shannon Meares-McCain with their daughter Shannon at the Pink Panache Scholarship Benefit Gala at the Pink Panache event in Champaign on September 28, 2018.
Dr. JoAnn Archey, Dr. Sally Salmons, and Dr. Tess Bailey at the Pink Panache Scholarship Benefit Gala. The trio of MDs were in medical school and residency together at the Pink Panache event in Champaign on September 28, 2018.
Stacy Long with Brayden Long at the Pink Panache Scholarship Benefit Gala at the Pink Panache event in Champaign on September 28, 2018.
Violet Harris arrives at the Pink Panache event held at the I Hotel at the Pink Panache event in Champaign on September 28, 2018.
The All Girls Youth Group from Pilgrim Missionaries Baptist Church in Champaign arrives to Pink Panache at the I Hotel with their group leader. The 2nd through 5th graders focus on reading, etiquette, and social skills at the Pink Panache event in Champaign on September 28, 2018.
