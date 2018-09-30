Wade's 5K for 5P

Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Sun, 09/30/2018 - 7:00am | Stephen Haas

Wade Jones, 6, of Monticello, is battling Cri du Chat, a rare genetic condition also known as 5P-. On Oct. 6, a run organized by his friend and neighbor, 10-year-old Emerson Snook, will benefit kids with the condition.

