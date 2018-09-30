Wade's 5K for 5P

Wade Jones, 6, of Monticello, is battling Cri du Chat, a rare genetic condition also known as 5P-. On Oct. 6, a run organized by his friend and neighbor, 10-year-old Emerson Snook, will benefit kids with the condition.
-
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Emerson Snook, 10, carries 6-year-old Wade Jones outside to play in the back yard at the Jones' home Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, in Monticello.
-
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Emerson Snook, left, 10, and Wade Jones, 6, sit together during an interview at the Jones' home Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, in Monticello.
-
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Wade Jones, 6, plays with Emerson Snook, 10, friend and neighbor, in the back yard of the Jones' home Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, in Monticello.
-
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Wade Jones, 6, plays in his back yard Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, in Monticello.
-
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Wade Jones, 6, plays with Deuce, the family's dog, in his back yard Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, in Monticello.
-
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Wade Jones, 6, plays in the back yard of his home Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, in Monticello.
-
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Wade Jones, 6, plays with his grandfather, Rick Timmons, in the back yard of the Jones' home Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, in Monticello.
-
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Wade Jones, 6, plays with his grandfather, Rick Timmons, in the back yard of the Jones' home Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, in Monticello.
-
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Wade Jones, 6, plays with Emerson Snook, 10, friend and neighbor, in the back yard of the Jones' home Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, in Monticello.
-
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Wade Jones, 6, plays in his back yard Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, in Monticello.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.