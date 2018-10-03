Area athletes compete during the IHSA Girls' Golf Regional at University of Illinois Orange Course in Savoy on Wednesday Oct. 3, 2018.
HS Golf: IHSA Girls' Golf Regional
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Centennial's Addie Archer watches her tee shot on the fifth hole during the IHSA Girls' Golf Regional at University of Illinois Orange Course in Savoy on Wednesday Oct. 3, 2018.
Central's Mackenzie McCoy watches her tee shot on the fourth hole during the IHSA Girls' Golf Regional at University of Illinois Orange Course in Savoy on Wednesday Oct. 3, 2018.
Central's Mackenzie McCoy watches her approach shot on the fourth hole during the IHSA Girls' Golf Regional at University of Illinois Orange Course in Savoy on Wednesday Oct. 3, 2018.
Centennial's Claire Sherrick hits a chip shot to the fourth green during the IHSA Girls' Golf Regional at University of Illinois Orange Course in Savoy on Wednesday Oct. 3, 2018.
Central's Mackenzie McCoy, left, and Alaea Francis wait on the fifth tee box during the IHSA Girls' Golf Regional at University of Illinois Orange Course in Savoy on Wednesday Oct. 3, 2018.
Central's Alaea Francis watches her putt on the sixth green during the IHSA Girls' Golf Regional at University of Illinois Orange Course in Savoy on Wednesday Oct. 3, 2018.
Centennial's Addie Archer drops a birdie-putt on the sixth green during the IHSA Girls' Golf Regional at University of Illinois Orange Course in Savoy on Wednesday Oct. 3, 2018.
Centennial's Claire Sherrick punches out a shot from under some trees on the fifth hole during the IHSA Girls' Golf Regional at University of Illinois Orange Course in Savoy on Wednesday Oct. 3, 2018.
Central's Dominick Fuentes watches her tee shot on the eight hole during the IHSA Girls' Golf Regional at University of Illinois Orange Course in Savoy on Wednesday Oct. 3, 2018.
Centennial's Mariah Winterbottom watches her tee shot on the eight hole during the IHSA Girls' Golf Regional at University of Illinois Orange Course in Savoy on Wednesday Oct. 3, 2018.
Centennial's Kate Doyle hits her tee shot on the ninth hole during the IHSA Girls' Golf Regional at University of Illinois Orange Course in Savoy on Wednesday Oct. 3, 2018.
