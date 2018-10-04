HS Soccer: Monticello vs. Judah

Monticello vs. Judah Christian in a prep soccer match at Judah's field of Dreams in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018.
Judah's Caleb Aldridge (14) and Monticello's Ethan O'Linc (10) in a prep soccer match at Judah's Field of Dreams in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 4,
2018.
Monticello's Ethan Brakke (18) congratulates Monticello's Tristan Fox (2) on a goal as Judah's Caleb Crowley (27) reacts in a prep soccer match at Judah's Field of Dreams in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 4,
2018.
Judah's Caleb Aldridge (14) and Monticello's Kevin Kaufmann (22) in a prep soccer match at Judah's Field of Dreams in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 4,
2018.
Monticello's Ethan O'Linc (10) in a prep soccer match at Judah's Field of Dreams in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 4,
2018.
Judah's Micah Mills (1) and Monticello's Luke Rudolph (7) in a prep soccer match at Judah's Field of Dreams in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 4,
2018.
Judah's Tyler Grenda (25) in a prep soccer match at Judah's Field of Dreams in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 4,
2018.
Judah's Micah Mills (1) and Monticello's Ethan O'Linc (10) in a prep soccer match at Judah's Field of Dreams in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 4,
2018.
Judah's Daniel Vazquez (26) in a prep soccer match at Judah's Field of Dreams in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 4,
2018.
Monticello's Jake Boss (5) and Judah's Tyler Grenda (25) in a prep soccer match at Judah's Field of Dreams in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 4,
2018.
Judah's Caleb Aldridge (14) seats to a missed goal in a prep soccer match at Judah's Field of Dreams in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 4,
2018.
Judah's Izak Brown (7) passes to Judah's Joseph Linsner (15) in a prep soccer match at Judah's Field of Dreams in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 4,
2018.
Judah's Kyle Stone (23) and Monticello's Ethan O'Linc (10) in a prep soccer match at Judah's Field of Dreams in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 4,
2018.
Judah's Griffin Fazio (17) get for a stop as Monticello's Jayden Weigel (4) and Judah's Nathan Aardsma (4) react in a prep soccer match at Judah's Field of Dreams in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 4,
2018.
Judah's Caleb Crowley (27) and Monticello's Luke Rudolph (7) in a prep soccer match at Judah's Field of Dreams in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 4,
2018.
Judah's Caleb Crowley (27) and Monticello's Luke Rudolph (7) in a prep soccer match at Judah's Field of Dreams in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 4,
2018.
Judah's Griffin Fazio (17) stops a goal as Monticello's Tristan Fox (2) looks on in a prep soccer match at Judah's Field of Dreams in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 4,
2018.
Judah's Joseph Linsner (15) and Monticello's Sam Haugen (13) in a prep soccer match at Judah's Field of Dreams in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 4,
2018.
