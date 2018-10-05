UI Basketball Media Day 2018

Illinois basketball players pose for photos and talk with reporters during media day at the Richard T. Ubben Basketball Complex Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) jokes with forward Kipper Nichols (2) as he poses for a photo during Illinois Basketball media day at the Richard T. Ubben Basketball Complex Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
during Illinois Basketball media day at the Bielfeldt Athletics Administration building Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
during Illinois Basketball media day at the Bielfeldt Athletics Administration building Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
during Illinois Basketball media day at the Bielfeldt Athletics Administration building Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
during Illinois Basketball media day at the Bielfeldt Athletics Administration building Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois Head Coach Brad Underwood speaks with reporters during Illinois Basketball media day at the Bielfeldt Athletics Administration building Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois Head Coach Brad Underwood speaks with reporters during Illinois Basketball media day at the Bielfeldt Athletics Administration building Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois Head Coach Brad Underwood speaks with reporters during Illinois Basketball media day at the Bielfeldt Athletics Administration building Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois Head Coach Brad Underwood speaks with reporters during Illinois Basketball media day at the Bielfeldt Athletics Administration building Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois guards Tyler Underwood (32) and Trent Frazier (1) talk during Illinois Basketball media day at the Richard T. Ubben Basketball Complex Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois guard Alan Griffin (0) poses for a portrait at one of the photo stations on the gym floor during Illinois Basketball media day at the Richard T. Ubben Basketball Complex Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois guard Aaron Jordan (23) waits for his turn at one of the photo stations on the gym floor during Illinois Basketball media day at the Richard T. Ubben Basketball Complex Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois guard Samson Oladimeji (35) spins a ball on his finger in between photo shoots during Illinois Basketball media day at the Richard T. Ubben Basketball Complex Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois guards Andres Feliz (10), Tyler Underwood (32) and Aaron Jordan (23) wait their turns for portraits during Illinois Basketball media day at the Richard T. Ubben Basketball Complex Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois guards Tyler Underwood (32) and Aaron Jordan (23) pose while waiting for their turns at a photo station during Illinois Basketball media day at the Richard T. Ubben Basketball Complex Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois guard Tevian Jones (5) takes photos on the gym floor during Illinois Basketball media day at the Richard T. Ubben Basketball Complex Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois forward Zach Griffith (4) poses for a portrait at one of the photo stations set up on the gym floor during Illinois Basketball media day at the Richard T. Ubben Basketball Complex Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois guard Alan Griffin (0) checks his phone while waiting for his turn at a photo station during Illinois Basketball media day at the Richard T. Ubben Basketball Complex Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) jokes with a teammate during Illinois Basketball media day at the Richard T. Ubben Basketball Complex Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois forward Kipper Nichols (2) poses for portrait at one of the photo stations set up on the gym floor during Illinois Basketball media day at the Richard T. Ubben Basketball Complex Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois Head Coach Brad Underwood smiles as he walks onto the court during Illinois Basketball media day at the Richard T. Ubben Basketball Complex Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois guard Drew Cayce (3), forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) and guard Tyler Underwood (32) joke around while getting set up for a team photo during Illinois Basketball media day at the Richard T. Ubben Basketball Complex Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois Head Coach Brad Underwood stands between centers Samba Kane (34) and Adonis De La Rosa (12) while getting set up for a team photo during Illinois Basketball media day at the Richard T. Ubben Basketball Complex Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) gives bunny ears to guard Tyler Underwood (32) while posing for a team photo during Illinois Basketball media day at the Richard T. Ubben Basketball Complex Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois guards Ayo Dosunmu (11) and Trent Frazier (1) joke around while posing for a team photo during Illinois Basketball media day at the Richard T. Ubben Basketball Complex Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois center Adonis De La Rosa (12) helps guards Ayo Dosunmu (11) and Trent Frazier (1) get the perfect ball placement while posing for a team photo during Illinois Basketball media day at the Richard T. Ubben Basketball Complex Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois guard Tevian Jones (5) talks with reporters during Illinois Basketball media day at the Richard T. Ubben Basketball Complex Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) talks with reporters during Illinois Basketball media day at the Richard T. Ubben Basketball Complex Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois forward Anthony Higgs (22) takes his turn at one of the photo stations set up on the gym floor during Illinois Basketball media day at the Richard T. Ubben Basketball Complex Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois center Samba Kane (34), center Adonis De La Rosa (12) and forward Kipper Nichols (2) joke around during Illinois Basketball media day at the Richard T. Ubben Basketball Complex Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois forward Kipper Nichols (2) jokes around between photo stations during Illinois Basketball media day at the Richard T. Ubben Basketball Complex Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois guards Aaron Jordan (23) and Alan Griffin (0) pose in the background while forward Zach Griffith (4) does an interview with a television reporter during Illinois Basketball media day at the Richard T. Ubben Basketball Complex Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams (20) distracts forward Zach Griffith (4) as he does an interview with a television reporter during Illinois Basketball media day at the Richard T. Ubben Basketball Complex Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams (20) inserts himself into the middle of an interview with guard Andres Feliz (10) during Illinois Basketball media day at the Richard T. Ubben Basketball Complex Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois forward Kipper Nichols (2) reacts in the background as guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) talks with reporters during Illinois Basketball media day at the Richard T. Ubben Basketball Complex Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois guard Alan Griffin (0) and center Adonis De La Rosa (12) talk with reporters during Illinois Basketball media day at the Richard T. Ubben Basketball Complex Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois Head Coach Brad Underwood speaks with reporters during Illinois Basketball media day at the Bielfeldt Athletics Administration building Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) poses for a photo during Illinois Basketball media day at the Richard T. Ubben Basketball Complex Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois guards Ayo Dosunmu (11) and Alan Griffin (0) wait for their turns for portraits during Illinois Basketball media day at the Richard T. Ubben Basketball Complex Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois guard Samson Oladimeji (35) poses for a portrait at one of the photo stations on the gym floor during Illinois Basketball media day at the Richard T. Ubben Basketball Complex Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois guard Samson Oladimeji (35) looks at photos with photographer Mark Jones during Illinois Basketball media day at the Richard T. Ubben Basketball Complex Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois center Adonis De La Rosa (12) tries to make a teammate laugh during Illinois Basketball media day at the Richard T. Ubben Basketball Complex Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois forward Zach Griffith (4) and center Adonis De La Rosa (12) joke around between photo shoots during Illinois Basketball media day at the Richard T. Ubben Basketball Complex Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois center Adonis De La Rosa (12) jokes around in between photo stations during Illinois Basketball media day at the Richard T. Ubben Basketball Complex Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois players get set up for a team photo during Illinois Basketball media day at the Richard T. Ubben Basketball Complex Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois players pose for a team photo with Head Coach Brad Underwood during Illinois Basketball media day at the Richard T. Ubben Basketball Complex Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois forward Kipper Nichols (2) and guard Da'Monte Williams (20) distract guard Trent Frazier (1) as he does an interview with a television reporter during Illinois Basketball media day at the Richard T. Ubben Basketball Complex Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) talks with reporters during Illinois Basketball media day at the Richard T. Ubben Basketball Complex Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
