Unity High School hosted their annual homcoming parade near the school in Tolono on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018.
Unity Homecoming Parade 2018
Photographer: Rick Danzl
The class of 2019 float rolls by during the Unity High School homcoming parade near the school in Tolono on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018.
Representatives from Post 433 of Sidney ride in the Unity High School homcoming parade near the school in Tolono on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018.
A float rolls by during the Unity High School homcoming parade near the school in Tolono on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018.
Little Royalty Cooper Fairbanks throws out candy sitting next to Caroline Greenwald during the Unity High School homcoming parade near the school in Tolono on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018.
Coaches, players and cheerleaders ride on a truck during the Unity High School homcoming parade near the school in Tolono on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018.
Football players grill burgers on a float during the Unity High School homcoming parade near the school in Tolono on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018.
Football players ride in the Unity High School homcoming parade near the school in Tolono on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018.
A float passes by during the Unity High School homcoming parade near the school in Tolono on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018.
Horses pass by during the Unity High School homcoming parade near the school in Tolono on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018.
The message on at the back of the Class of 2020 float during the Unity High School homcoming parade near the school in Tolono on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018.
Unity High School homcoming parade near the school in Tolono on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018.
Members of the soccer team ride in the Unity High School homcoming parade near the school in Tolono on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018.
Members of the volleyball team ride on a wagon in the Unity High School homcoming parade near the school in Tolono on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018.
One of the floats in the Unity High School homcoming parade near the school in Tolono on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018.
Members of the cross country team ride on a trailer during the Unity High School homcoming parade near the school in Tolono on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018.
