Unity competes against St. Thomas More during the homecoming game at Unity High School's Hicks Field Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, in Tolono.
-
HS Football: STM vs. Unity
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Unity teammates celebrate their 22-17 homecoming win over St. Thomas More Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 at Unity High School's Hicks Field in Tolono.
-
HS Football: STM vs. Unity
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Unity players stand during a moment of silence for Savannah Day before the start of a high school football game against St. Thomas More Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 at Unity High School's Hicks Field in Tolono.
-
HS Football: STM vs. Unity
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Unity's Nate Reinhart (7) runs the ball against St. Thomas More during the first half of a high school football game Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 at Unity High School's Hicks Field in Tolono.
-
HS Football: STM vs. Unity
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Unity's Brady Porter (8) throws against St. Thomas More during the first half of a high school football game Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 at Unity High School's Hicks Field in Tolono.
-
HS Football: STM vs. Unity
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Unity's Carson Fisher (34) runs the ball under pressure form St. Thomas More's Alexander Comet (66) during the first half of a high school football game Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 at Unity High School's Hicks Field in Tolono.
-
HS Football: STM vs. Unity
Photographer: Stephen Haas
St. Thomas More's Bryson Lee (1) runs the ball against the defense of Unity's Cade Scott (31) during the first half of a high school football game Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 at Unity High School's Hicks Field in Tolono.
-
HS Football: STM vs. Unity
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Unity's Joey Gady (50) celebrates after a sack against St. Thomas More's Bryson Lee (1) during the first half of a high school football game Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 at Unity High School's Hicks Field in Tolono.
-
HS Football: STM vs. Unity
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Unity's Evan Miebach (2) runs the ball against St. Thomas More during the first half of a high school football game Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 at Unity High School's Hicks Field in Tolono.
-
HS Football: STM vs. Unity
Photographer: Stephen Haas
An official picks up a penalty flag during the first half of a high school football game Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 at Unity High School's Hicks Field in Tolono.
-
HS Football: STM vs. Unity
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Unity fans cheer from the stands during the first half of a high school football game against St. Thomas More Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 at Unity High School's Hicks Field in Tolono.
-
HS Football: STM vs. Unity
Photographer: Stephen Haas
St. Thomas More's Bryson Lee (1) runs the ball against the defense of Unity's Jared Routh (20) during the first half of a high school football game Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 at Unity High School's Hicks Field in Tolono.
-
HS Football: STM vs. Unity
Photographer: Stephen Haas
St. Thomas More's Alexander Comet (66) gets his hands on Unity's Trey Warnes (15) during the first half of a high school football game Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 at Unity High School's Hicks Field in Tolono.
-
HS Football: STM vs. Unity
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Unity's Evan Miebach (2) throws under pressure from Unity's Alexander Comet (66) and Jon Gibas (60) during the first half of a high school football game Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 at Unity High School's Hicks Field in Tolono.
-
HS Football: STM vs. Unity
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Unity's Carson Fisher (34) looks for room to run against St. Thomas More during the first half of a high school football game Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 at Unity High School's Hicks Field in Tolono.
-
HS Football: STM vs. Unity
Photographer: Stephen Haas
St. Thomas More's Parker Jackson (88) pushes Unity's Carson Fisher (34) down during the first half of a high school football game Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 at Unity High School's Hicks Field in Tolono.
-
HS Football: STM vs. Unity
Photographer: Stephen Haas
St. Thomas More's Eivory Shellman (6) tackles Unity's Jared Routh (20) during the first half of a high school football game Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 at Unity High School's Hicks Field in Tolono.
-
HS Football: STM vs. Unity
Photographer: Stephen Haas
St. Thomas More's Chad Kelton (4) looks for room to run against Unity's Payton Plackett (26) during the first half of a high school football game Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 at Unity High School's Hicks Field in Tolono.
-
HS Football: STM vs. Unity
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Unity's Hunter Olson (13), Trey Warnes (15) and Cade Scott (31) tackle St. Thomas More's Eivory Shellman (6) during the first half of a high school football game Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 at Unity High School's Hicks Field in Tolono.
-
HS Football: STM vs. Unity
Photographer: Stephen Haas
St. Thomas More's Bryson Lee (1) throws under pressure from Unity's Grady Burwell (11) during the first half of a high school football game Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 at Unity High School's Hicks Field in Tolono.
-
HS Football: STM vs. Unity
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Unity's Evan Miebach (2) runs the ball against St. Thomas More during the first half of a high school football game Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 at Unity High School's Hicks Field in Tolono.
-
HS Football: STM vs. Unity
Photographer: Stephen Haas
St. Thomas More's Dominic Magrini (11) runs into the defense of Unity's Cooper Reed (33) during the first half of a high school football game Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 at Unity High School's Hicks Field in Tolono.
-
HS Football: STM vs. Unity
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Unity's Joey Gady (50) reacts after St. Thomas More scored a field goal at the end of the first half Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 at Unity High School's Hicks Field in Tolono.
-
HS Football: STM vs. Unity
Photographer: Stephen Haas
A trio of St. Thomas More defenders keep Unity's Carson Fisher (34) from scoring a touchdown during the first half of a high school football game Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 at Unity High School's Hicks Field in Tolono.
-
HS Football: STM vs. Unity
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Friends and family hold a candlelight vigil for Savannah Day on Unity High School's Hicks Field after the homecoming football game Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 in Tolono.
-
HS Football: STM vs. Unity
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Friends and family hold a candlelight vigil for Savannah Day on Unity High School's Hicks Field after the homecoming football game Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 in Tolono.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.