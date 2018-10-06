Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Saturday, October 6, 2018 83 Today's Paper

HS Tennis: Girls' Big 12 Conference
| Subscribe

HS Tennis: Girls' Big 12 Conference

Sat, 10/06/2018 - 1:01pm | Rick Danzl

Area girls compete in the Big 12 Conference girls' tennis tournament at Atkins Tennis Center in Urbana on Saturday Oct. 6, 2018.