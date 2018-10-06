Area girls compete in the Big 12 Conference girls' tennis tournament at Atkins Tennis Center in Urbana on Saturday Oct. 6, 2018.
-
HS Tennis: Girls' Big 12 Conference
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Danville's Lauren Ellis returns a shot while competing in the Big 12 Conference girls' tennis tournament at Atkins Tennis Center in Urbana on Saturday Oct. 6, 2018.
-
HS Tennis: Girls' Big 12 Conference
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Centennial's Gurveena Singh returns a shot while competing in the Big 12 Conference girls' tennis tournament at Atkins Tennis Center in Urbana on Saturday Oct. 6, 2018.
-
HS Tennis: Girls' Big 12 Conference
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Centennial's Gurveena Singh returns a shot while competing in the Big 12 Conference girls' tennis tournament at Atkins Tennis Center in Urbana on Saturday Oct. 6, 2018.
-
HS Tennis: Girls' Big 12 Conference
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Central's Olivia Gunn returns a shot while competing in the Big 12 Conference girls' tennis tournament at Atkins Tennis Center in Urbana on Saturday Oct. 6, 2018.
-
HS Tennis: Girls' Big 12 Conference
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Central's Olivia Gunn returns a shot while competing in the Big 12 Conference girls' tennis tournament at Atkins Tennis Center in Urbana on Saturday Oct. 6, 2018.
-
HS Tennis: Girls' Big 12 Conference
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Urbana's Erin Wright returns a shot while competing in the Big 12 Conference girls' tennis tournament at Atkins Tennis Center in Urbana on Saturday Oct. 6, 2018.
-
HS Tennis: Girls' Big 12 Conference
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Urbana's Erin Wright returns a backhand shot while competing in the Big 12 Conference girls' tennis tournament at Atkins Tennis Center in Urbana on Saturday Oct. 6, 2018.
-
HS Tennis: Girls' Big 12 Conference
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Central's Ally Bergh returns a shot while competing in the Big 12 Conference girls' tennis tournament at Atkins Tennis Center in Urbana on Saturday Oct. 6, 2018.
-
HS Tennis: Girls' Big 12 Conference
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Central's Ally Bergh returns a shot while competing in the Big 12 Conference girls' tennis tournament at Atkins Tennis Center in Urbana on Saturday Oct. 6, 2018.
-
HS Tennis: Girls' Big 12 Conference
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Centennial's Angela Xu returns a shot while competing in the Big 12 Conference girls' tennis tournament at Atkins Tennis Center in Urbana on Saturday Oct. 6, 2018.
-
HS Tennis: Girls' Big 12 Conference
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Centennial's Angela Xu tosses the ball for a serve while competing in the Big 12 Conference girls' tennis tournament at Atkins Tennis Center in Urbana on Saturday Oct. 6, 2018.
-
HS Tennis: Girls' Big 12 Conference
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Danville's Lauren Ellis returns a shot while competing in the Big 12 Conference girls' tennis tournament at Atkins Tennis Center in Urbana on Saturday Oct. 6, 2018.
-
HS Tennis: Girls' Big 12 Conference
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Danville's Emma Towne returns a shot while competing in the Big 12 Conference girls' tennis tournament at Atkins Tennis Center in Urbana on Saturday Oct. 6, 2018.
-
HS Tennis: Girls' Big 12 Conference
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Danville's Emma Towne returns a shot while competing in the Big 12 Conference girls' tennis tournament at Atkins Tennis Center in Urbana on Saturday Oct. 6, 2018.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.