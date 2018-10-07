Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Sunday, October 7, 2018 83 Today's Paper

On the Town: Walk to Defeat ALS 2018
| Subscribe

On the Town: Walk to Defeat ALS 2018

Sun, 10/07/2018 - 6:00am | Robin Scholz

The Walk to Defeat ALS at Meadowbrook Park in Urbana on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018.

Sections (1):Living