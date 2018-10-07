The Walk to Defeat ALS at Meadowbrook Park in Urbana on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018.
On the Town: Walk to Defeat ALS 2018
Photographer: Scott Paceley
Scott Paceley/for The News-Gazette
on Saturday, September 29, 2018.
Front row (L to R) Joanne Holman, Molly Kinder, Sharon Scholer, Del Holman, Shalene Kinder. Team Lynda's Story, honoring Lynda Holman.
(L to R) Baby Rylie Chapman, Scot and Cathy Moe. Friends of Page Parkhill and members of Page's ALS Challenge.
(L to R) Tommy Makabu and Charles Campbell. Walk to Defeat ALS volunteers from the Parkland College Basketball Team.
(L to R) Mattie Freeberg, Suzi Armstrong, Jon Stewart, Wendy Michels, Kendy Stewart. Walkers for Page's ALS Challenge.
(Front row) Beemo the dog.
(Back row L to R) Mattie Freeberg, Suzi Armstrong, Jon Stewart, Wendy Michels, Kendy Stewart. Walkers for Page's ALS Challenge.
Walk to Defeat ALS Team Captains.
(L to R) Preston Stewart, Megan Stewart, Kendy Stewart, baby Etta Stewart.
Ruth's Rowdies, walking to honor Ruth Plymire.
Ruth's Rowdies, walking to honor Ruth Plymire.
Team members, walking in memory of Page Parkhill.
(L to R) Hanna Mackichan, Casey Pride, Katie Davidson, Antonia Herbstreit. Walking in memory of Page Parkhill.
Sue Root, Lynda's Story Team Member, walking in memory of Lynda Holman.
(L to R) Kellie Branch-Dircks, Care Services Coordinator for Central Illinois, Julie Sharpe, Executive Director for the ALS Association, Greater Chicago Chapter, cheering on the walkers.
Kendra Albers, Walk Program Director, ALS Association Great Chicago Chapter, thanking team leaders and volunteers.
The first of some 200 Walk to Defeat ALS Walkers, at the start.
Some of the approximately 200 Walk to Defeat ALS Walkers, at the start.
Some of the approximately 200 Walk to Defeat ALS Walkers, at the start.
Walk to Defeat Walkers on their way.
Volunteers from the Parkland College Basketball Team.
