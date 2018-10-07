The Way We Were: A look back at Lincoln Square Mall in Urbana through the years.
-
The Way We Were: Lincoln Square Mall
Lincoln Square, mid-afternoon September 17, 1964.
-
The Way We Were: Lincoln Square Mall
Photographer: Robert K. O'Daniell
News-Gazette photo by Robert K. O'Daniell
STAND ALONE. Buford Cotton, left, Rantoul, and Phyllis Winston, Champaign, check their cards. Lincoln Square sponsors bingo in the mall every Thursday from 9am to 11am . photos Thursday morning January 9, 2003
-
The Way We Were: Lincoln Square Mall
Photographer: Robert K. O'Daniell
News-Gazette photo by Robert K. O'Daniell
STAND ALONE. Janeene Merz, Champaign, calls the numbers. Lincoln Square sponsors bingo in the mall every Thursday from 9am to 11am . photos Thursday morning January 9, 2003
-
The Way We Were: Lincoln Square Mall
Photographer: Heather Coit
FOR WED STORY- Letters, which once spelled out Bergner's, may have been removed but have left their markings behind above the store's east entrance at Lincoln Square Mall in Urbana, Ill on Tuesday, January 13, 2004. The department store's presence is officially gone now at the mall.
-
The Way We Were: Lincoln Square Mall
Photographer: Heather Coit
Nicholas Amaya, 5, far right, of Urbana, takes a peek at a moving train with friends Simon Pokorny, 4, center, of Champaign, and Isaiah Fitzgerald (cq), 5, of Urbana, at Saturday's Urbana Model Railroad Show at Lincoln Square Mall in Urbana,Ill on March 23, 2002. The model train set is owned by Alan Woodrum of Danville. The show continues Sunday from 11a.m. to 5p.m.
photo by Heather Coit
3/23/02
-
The Way We Were: Lincoln Square Mall
Photographer: Heather Coit
Lorin Nugent, 2 1/2, far right, waves to passing trains as his sister Reni, 4 1/2, both of Champaign, watch with great interest along with fellow model train enthusiast Dan Tomback, 4, left, of Vernon Hills. The children moved to the ground of Lincoln Square Mall to get a better look at 300 feet worth of tracks in Urbana,Ill on Saturday, March 23, 2002. The large model train set is owned by Fred Schlipf, of Urbana, and Rick Schroeder, of Champaign, both of whom have been setting up their tracks at model train shows for the past 20 years. The show continues Sunday from 11a.m. to 5p.m.
photo by Heather Coit
3/23/02
-
The Way We Were: Lincoln Square Mall
Photographer: Robert K. O'Daniell
-- Xiaoming Mao, left, and Kai Sun stand nest to the tree in Lincoln Square where they were married on Tuesday when the courthouse was closed due to the bomb threat. photo Thursday afternoon March 27, 2003.
-
The Way We Were: Lincoln Square Mall
Photographer: Robert K. O'Daniell
Terri Markland (urbana) and her three year old son Isaac looks at the baby ducks at Lincoln Square in Urbana Thursday afternoon. Chicks and bunnies are also part of the annual display. 3/28/2002
News-Gazette photo by Robert K. O'Daniell
-
The Way We Were: Lincoln Square Mall
Photographer: Robert K. O'Daniell
Annabelle Hewitt (7yrs, sidney) performs in the Conservatory of Central Illinois Playathon at Lincoln Square in Urbana Saturday morning . 4/13/2002
News-Gazette photo by Robert K. O'Daniell
-
The Way We Were: Lincoln Square Mall
Photographer: Heather Coit
FOR ETC CVR-Mark Rubel dons bunny ears as he performs with Captain Rat and the Blind Rivets at Lincoln Square Mall in Urbana, Ill on Friday, April 25, 2003.
-
The Way We Were: Lincoln Square Mall
Photographer: Robert K. O'Daniell
Robert K. O'Daniell/ The News-Gazette
STAND ALONE -- 35 vendors started the day at the first Market at the Square at Lincoln Square in Urbana. but only a handful remained at 10am saturday May 10, 2003.
Mike Perry, Urbana, stands by with his homemade candles.
-
The Way We Were: Lincoln Square Mall
Photographer: Heather Brownfield
Haley Behnke, center, of Mahomet, reacts to hearing her name called for the winner of the 2001 Miss Champaign County Fair Queen Pageant as fellow contestants Brandy German, left, of Gifford, and Mary Rector, of Sidney, congratulate her at Lincoln Square Mall in Urbana,Ill on Saturday, July 14, 2001.
photo by Heather Brownfield
7/14/01
-
The Way We Were: Lincoln Square Mall
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Couples dance with The Eiffel Tower behind them in Lincoln Square Mall for the Central high school prom, “An Evening in Paris”, Friday, 5/11. photo by robin scholz
-
The Way We Were: Lincoln Square Mall
Photographer: Robin Scholz
-
The Way We Were: Lincoln Square Mall
Photographer: Darrell Hoemann
The 11 contestants finish the evening gown portion of the competion before a full house. The Champaign County Fair Queen pageant at Lincoln Square Mall on July 13, 2002. News-Gazette photo by Darrell Hoemann.
-
The Way We Were: Lincoln Square Mall
Lincoln Square, 1963.
-
The Way We Were: Lincoln Square Mall
Urbana-Lincoln Hotel
photo by Charles Webster before Lincoln Square was built
-
The Way We Were: Lincoln Square Mall
Photographer: Heather Coit
A mall visitor sprints past Charter Fitness at Lincoln Square Mall in Urbana on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017.
-
The Way We Were: Lincoln Square Mall
Dianna Hernandez, left, of Lerna, a Tae Know Do black belt, breaks a board during her Survivor tryout taping at Lincoln Square Mall in Urbana on Thursday Jan. 8, 2004. Hernandez and her husband Bill said they arrived Wednesday night and rented a hotel room so they could be one of the first in line for their tryout.
-
The Way We Were: Lincoln Square Mall
Photographer: John Dixon
Keri Townsend, left , John Voyles, center and Mike Balhan sample imported beers at the 1st Annual International Beer Tasting and Chili Cook-off at Lincoln Square mall in Urbana on Saturday October 19, 2002. The three Champaign residents say that they enjoy imported beers, "We love 'em all!", said Voyles. News-Gazette photo by John Dixon
-
The Way We Were: Lincoln Square Mall
Photographer: Vanda Bidwell
David Osterbur,Thomasboro, employee of City of Urbana Public Works, working on lights at Lincoln Square Mall parking lot-10/31/02 vanda bidwell
-
The Way We Were: Lincoln Square Mall
Photographer: Heather Brownfield
After making a grand entrance atop an Urbana Fire Department fire truck with Mrs. Claus, Santa Claus stops to hand an American flag to Joueles Howard, 7, (cq), of Peoria, as his grandmother, Doris Howard, of Savoy, far right, looks on at Lincoln Square Mall in Urbana,Ill on Friday, Nov. 23, 2001. Santa and Mrs. Claus also visited with children inside the mall where doughnuts and beverages were served. The morning's activities kicked off Santa's stay at the mall where he will listen to children's Christmas wish lists.
photo by Heather Brownfield
11/23/01
-
The Way We Were: Lincoln Square Mall
Photographer: Heather Coit
STAND ALONE- Luca Glessner, 3, of Champaign, munches on his popcorn as he takes in the activity at Market on the Square during its opening weekenin Urbana, Ill on Saturday, May 12, 2007. Luca, his brother Leo, 1 1/2 years, and their mother Kellie Glessner, are regulars of the market, getting popcorn at the end of each shopping trip.
-
The Way We Were: Lincoln Square Mall
Photographer: Robert K. O'Daniell
Brittany Scheid (8yrs) and Brianna Hajek (6yrs) (sisters) shop for presents in the Crisis Nursery Holiday shop in Lincoln Square in Urbana , Sunday afternoon. 11/25/2001
News-Gazette photo by Robert K. O'Daniell
-
The Way We Were: Lincoln Square Mall
Photographer: John Dixon
Cook Story - Crisis Nursery volunteer Judy Jamison, right, helps Judy Bush of Champaign pick out gifts at the Crisis Nursery Children's Holiday Shop at Lincoln Square Mall on Thursday Dec. 4, 2003. The shop, traditionally used by children to shop for their holiday gifts is open for seniors this year, today and Thursday 12/11 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
-
The Way We Were: Lincoln Square Mall
Photographer: HOLLY HART
Jill Hopper 12 of Champaign wraps gifts for Girl Scout Troop 303 Sunday afternoon at Lincoln Square Mall , Hopper said Saturday was very busy but Sunday had slowed down. stand alone photo by HOLLY HART 12/23/01
-
The Way We Were: Lincoln Square Mall
Urbana-Lincoln Hotel
photo by Charles Webster before Lincoln Square was built
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.