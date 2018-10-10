The Doobie Brothers 2018

The American iconic band, The Doobie Brothers, performs at the State Farm Center in Champaign on WEdnesday, Oct. 10, 2018.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Tom Johnston, left, and John McFee during the Doobie Brothers concert at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Oct 10, 2018.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Band founder and lead guitarist Tom Johnston revs up the crowd during the Doobie Brothers concert at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Oct 10, 2018.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Mark Russo on sax and Ed Toth on drums during the Doobie Brothers concert at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Oct 10, 2018.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
The Doobie Brothers concert at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Oct 10, 2018.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Bill Payne on keyboards during the Doobie Brothers concert at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Oct 10, 2018.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Ed Toth on drums during the Doobie Brothers concert at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Oct 10, 2018.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
The crowd during the Doobie Brothers concert at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Oct 10, 2018.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Patrick Simmons during the Doobie Brothers concert at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Oct 10, 2018.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
John Cowan during the Doobie Brothers concert at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Oct 10, 2018.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
John Cowan, left, and John McFee during the Doobie Brothers concert at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Oct 10, 2018.
Photographer: Robin Scholz
John McFee during the Doobie Brothers concert at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, Oct 10, 2018.
