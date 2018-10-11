Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. Lovett and Keen took turns singing songs.
-
Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Lyle Lovett, left, and Robert Earl Keen introduce each other at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018.
-
Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen take turns with songs at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018.
-
Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018.
-
Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Lyle Lovett at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018.
-
Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018.
-
Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robert Earl Keen at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018.
-
Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Robert Earl Keen at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018.
-
Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen
Photographer: Robin Scholz
The crowd waits for Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.