Illinois football vs. Purdue during the homecoming game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Champaign. Purdue won the game 46-7.
UI Football vs. Purdue 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois players watch the scoreboard during the final minutes of the second half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Purdue won the game 46-7.
UI Football vs. Purdue 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois running back Reggie Corbin (2) takes the handoff from quarterback AJ Bush Jr. (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
UI Football vs. Purdue 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois quarterback AJ Bush Jr. (1) throws against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
UI Football vs. Purdue 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Fans cheer during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
UI Football vs. Purdue 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois defensive back Jartavius Martin (21) tackles Purdue wide receiver Isaac Zico (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
UI Football vs. Purdue 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois defensive back Kerby Joseph (26) keeps Purdue wide receiver Jared Sparks (12) from scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
UI Football vs. Purdue 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois fans hold a giant banner in the north stands during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
UI Football vs. Purdue 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois players move through a sea of fans in Grange Grove during the Illinois Walk before the start of the homecoming game against Purdue Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
UI Football vs. Purdue 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois head coach Lovie Smith looks to the scoreboard during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
UI Football vs. Purdue 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois defensive back Cameron Watkins (31), linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips (3) and linebacker Jake Hansen (35) tackle Purdue tight end Brycen Hopkins (89) during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
UI Football vs. Purdue 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois defensive lineman Ayo Shogbonyo (52) sacks Purdue quarterback David Blough (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
UI Football vs. Purdue 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Homecoming grand marshal Scott Altman waves to the crowd during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
UI Football vs. Purdue 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois quarterback AJ Bush Jr. (1) runs the ball against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
UI Football vs. Purdue 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois players walk off the field after an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Purdue won the game 46-7.
UI Football vs. Purdue 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Purdue defensive tackle Alex Criddle (66) and defensive tackle Keiwan Jones (50) celebrate on the field with the Purdue Cannon rivalry trophy after an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Purdue won the game 46-7.
UI Football vs. Purdue 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois cheerleaders perform on the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
UI Football vs. Purdue 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Purdue running back D.J. Knox (1), defensive tackle Alex Criddle (66) and defensive tackle Anthony Watts (44) hold the Purdue Cannon rivalry trophy after an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Purdue won the game 46-7.
UI Football vs. Purdue 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer (13), quarterback David Blough (11) and quarterback Nick Sipe (17) walk off the field with the Purdue Cannon rivalry trophy after an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Purdue won the game 46-7.
UI Football vs. Purdue 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois wide receiver Sam Mays (9) runs between the reach of Purdue cornerback Tim Cason (24) and linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
UI Football vs. Purdue 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois wide receiver Sam Mays (9) reacts after a run against Purdue during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
UI Football vs. Purdue 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois quarterback AJ Bush Jr. (1) gets taken down by a pair of Purdue players during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
UI Football vs. Purdue 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois defensive lineman Calvin Avery (93), linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips (3) and defensive lineman Ayo Shogbonyo (52) tackle Purdue running back D.J. Knox (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
UI Football vs. Purdue 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Purdue cornerback Simeon Smiley (29) breaks up a pass intended for Illinois wide receiver Trenard Davis (15) during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
UI Football vs. Purdue 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois defensive back Sydney Brown (30) breaks up a pass intended for Purdue tight end Brycen Hopkins (89) during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
UI Football vs. Purdue 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois wide receiver Trenard Davis (15) runs the ball under pressure from Purdue linebacker Cornel Jones (46) during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
UI Football vs. Purdue 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips (3) and defensive back Jartavius Martin (21) trip up Purdue running back Tario Fuller (25) during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Purdue won the game 46-7.
UI Football vs. Purdue 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
UI Football vs. Purdue 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois running back Mike Epstein (26) tries to run the ball against the Purdue defense during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Purdue won the game 46-7.
UI Football vs. Purdue 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Fans watch during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Purdue won the game 46-7.
UI Football vs. Purdue 2018
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois quarterback Matt Robinson (12) gets rid of the ball while being tackled by Purdue defensive tackle Keiwan Jones (50) during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign. Purdue won the game 46-7.
