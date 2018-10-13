Fans watch as the University of Illinois men's basketball team held an open practice at the Richard T. Ubben Basketball Complex Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Champaign.
-
UI Men's Basketball Open Practice
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois forward Kipper Nichols (2) dunks the ball during an open basketball practice at the Richard T. Ubben Basketball Complex Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Men's Basketball Open Practice
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois center Samba Kane (34) dunks during an open basketball practice at the Richard T. Ubben Basketball Complex Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Men's Basketball Open Practice
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) smiles between plays during an open basketball practice at the Richard T. Ubben Basketball Complex Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Men's Basketball Open Practice
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Fans line the upper level to watch during an open basketball practice at the Richard T. Ubben Basketball Complex Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Men's Basketball Open Practice
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Fans line the upper level to watch during an open basketball practice at the Richard T. Ubben Basketball Complex Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Men's Basketball Open Practice
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) drives to the basket against guard Tyler Underwood (32) during an open basketball practice at the Richard T. Ubben Basketball Complex Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Men's Basketball Open Practice
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Aaron Jordan (23) looks for room to move against guard Alan Griffin (0) during an open basketball practice at the Richard T. Ubben Basketball Complex Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Men's Basketball Open Practice
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams (20) moves the ball during an open basketball practice at the Richard T. Ubben Basketball Complex Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Men's Basketball Open Practice
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Aaron Jordan (23) drives to the basket during an open basketball practice at the Richard T. Ubben Basketball Complex Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Men's Basketball Open Practice
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili (15) dunks during an open basketball practice at the Richard T. Ubben Basketball Complex Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Men's Basketball Open Practice
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois Head Coach Brad Underwood calls out during an open basketball practice at the Richard T. Ubben Basketball Complex Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Men's Basketball Open Practice
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Samson Oladimeji (35) blocks a shot from center Samba Kane (34) during an open basketball practice at the Richard T. Ubben Basketball Complex Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Men's Basketball Open Practice
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois forward Kipper Nichols (2) moves the ball during an open basketball practice at the Richard T. Ubben Basketball Complex Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Men's Basketball Open Practice
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Tyler Underwood (32), guard Trent Frazier (1) and guard Tevian Jones (5) reach for a loose ball during an open basketball practice at the Richard T. Ubben Basketball Complex Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Men's Basketball Open Practice
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois Head Coach Brad Underwood watches players during an open basketball practice at the Richard T. Ubben Basketball Complex Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Men's Basketball Open Practice
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams (20) looks for an open pass during an open basketball practice at the Richard T. Ubben Basketball Complex Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Men's Basketball Open Practice
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois forward Kipper Nichols (2) shoots against guard Tevian Jones (5) during an open basketball practice at the Richard T. Ubben Basketball Complex Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Men's Basketball Open Practice
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) looks for a layup against guard Aaron Jordan (23) and guard Tyler Underwood (32) during an open basketball practice at the Richard T. Ubben Basketball Complex Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Men's Basketball Open Practice
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Fans line the upper level to watch during an open basketball practice at the Richard T. Ubben Basketball Complex Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Men's Basketball Open Practice
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Illinois players cheer for the fans after an open basketball practice at the Richard T. Ubben Basketball Complex Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
UI Men's Basketball Open Practice
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Fans line the upper level to watch during an open basketball practice at the Richard T. Ubben Basketball Complex Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.