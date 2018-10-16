HS Girls Swim: Twin City Meet 2018

The Twin City girl's swim meet at the Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018.
UNI's Sally Ma in the 200 yard IM during the Twin City meet at the Indoor Aquatics Center in Urbana on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018.
The start of the first heat of the 200 Yard IM during the Twin City meet at the Indoor Aquatics Center in Urbana on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018.
UNI's Sally Ma, left, and Centennial's Lauren Feddersen chat as they wait for their heat of the 200 Yard IM during the Twin City meet at the Indoor Aquatics Center in Urbana on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018.
UNI's Sally Ma in the 200 yard IM during the Twin City meet at the Indoor Aquatics Center in Urbana on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018.
Teammates cheer for Centennial's Lauren Feddersen, left, and UNI's Sally Ma during the 200 Yard IM at the Twin City meet at the Indoor Aquatics Center in Urbana on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018.
Central teammates cheer for Maddie Hieser in the 50 yard Freestyle during the Twin City meet at the Indoor Aquatics Center in Urbana on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018.
Central's Maddie Hieser checks her time in the 200 Yard IM during the Twin City meet at the Indoor Aquatics Center in Urbana on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018.
Urbana swimmers try to stay warm on the team's bleachers during the Twin City meet at the Indoor Aquatics Center in Urbana on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018.
Urbana swimmers are reflected in the pool as they watch teammate Honora Hoey in the 100 Yard Butterfly during the Twin City meet at the Indoor Aquatics Center in Urbana on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018.
Urbana's Honora Hoey in the 100 Yard Butterfly during the Twin City meet at the Indoor Aquatics Center in Urbana on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018.
Urbana's team prepares for the 200 Yard Medley Relay during the Twin City meet at the Indoor Aquatics Center in Urbana on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018.
St. Thomas More's Abbie Vessell breaks the surface of the water as she starts her backstroke in the 200 Yard Medley Relay during the Twin City meet at the Indoor Aquatics Center in Urbana on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018.
Centennial's Lauren Feddersen in the 200 Yard Medley Relay during the Twin City meet at the Indoor Aquatics Center in Urbana on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018.
Centennial's Lizzie Gile in the 200 Yard Medley Relay during the Twin City meet at the Indoor Aquatics Center in Urbana on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018.
Central's Maddie Heiser in the 200 Yard Medley Relay during the Twin City meet at the Indoor Aquatics Center in Urbana on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018.
St. Thomas More swimmers cheer for Kay Fidline in the first heat of the 200 Yard Freestyle during the Twin City meet at the Indoor Aquatics Center in Urbana on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018.
Centennial's Lizzie Gile in the 200 Yard Freestyle during the Twin City meet at the Indoor Aquatics Center in Urbana on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018.
UNI's Raine Bernahard after the 200 Yard Freestyle during the Twin City meet at the Indoor Aquatics Center in Urbana on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018.
