Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Wednesday, October 17, 2018 83 Today's Paper

HS Girls Swim: Twin City Meet 2018
| Subscribe

HS Girls Swim: Twin City Meet 2018

Tue, 10/16/2018 - 4:11pm | Robin Scholz

The Twin City girl's swim meet at the Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018.