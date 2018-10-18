Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Friday, October 19, 2018 83 Today's Paper

WILL 13th District Debate 2018
| Subscribe

WILL 13th District Debate 2018

Thu, 10/18/2018 - 9:11pm | Robin Scholz

The Illinois 13th Congressional District debate between Republican incumbent Rodney Davis and Democrat challenger Betsy Dirksen Londrigan at WILL at Campbell Hall on UI Campus in Urbana on Thursday, Oct. 18. 2018.

Sections (3):News, Local, State