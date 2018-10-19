HS Football: SJ-O vs. Monticello

St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Monticello in a prep football game at SJ-O in St. Joseph on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. Monticello won 50-7.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Jarrett Stevenson (6) can't shake Monticello's Matt Kerr (11) in a prep football game at SJ-O in St. Joseph on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.
Monticello's Chris Brown (8) congratulates Monticello's Alek Bundy (35) on his score in a prep football game at SJ-O in St. Joseph on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Crayton Burnett (3) hands ff to St. Joseph-Ogden's Dwight Colvin (33) in a prep football game at SJ-O in St. Joseph on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Dwight Colvin (33) runs by Monticello's Matt Kerr (11) and Monticello's Briggs Fultz (58) in a prep football game at SJ-O in St. Joseph on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.
Monticello's head coach Cully Welter in a prep football game at SJ-O in St. Joseph on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.
Monticello's Asher Bradd (3) catches a kickoff in a prep football game at SJ-O in St. Joseph on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.
Monticello's Asher Bradd (3) and St. Joseph-Ogden's Aiden Meyer (88) in a prep football game at SJ-O in St. Joseph on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Conner Hodge (56) gets a hand on Monticello's Braden Snyder's face mask in a prep football game at SJ-O in St. Joseph on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.
Monticello's Alek Bundy (35) runs for a touchdown in a prep football game at SJ-O in St. Joseph on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.
Monticello's Alek Bundy (35) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a touchdown in a prep football game at SJ-O in St. Joseph on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.
and Monticello's Nathan Gulliford (13) in a prep football game at SJ-O in St. Joseph on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Dwight Colvin (33) in a prep football game at SJ-O in St. Joseph on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.
Monticello's Braden Snyder (10) fakes a hand off to Monticello's Alek Bundy (35) in a prep football game at SJ-O in St. Joseph on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.
Monticello's Braden Snyder (10) on a quarterback carry in a prep football game at SJ-O in St. Joseph on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.
Monticello's Henry Dawson (23) catches a pass while being pursued by St. Joseph-Ogden's Brayden Weaver (5) in a prep football game at SJ-O in St. Joseph on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Brayden Weaver (5) takes down Monticello's Henry Dawson (23) in a prep football game at SJ-O in St. Joseph on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.
St. Joseph-Ogden's fans in a prep football game at SJ-O in St. Joseph on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.
Monticello's head coach Cully Welter questions a call in a prep football game at SJ-O in St. Joseph on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.
Monticello's Alek Bundy (35) runs for a touchdown in a prep football game at SJ-O in St. Joseph on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Keanen Swanson (1) in a prep football game at SJ-O in St. Joseph on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Keanen Swanson (1) and St. Joseph-Ogden's Cole Zaccarelli (55) try to get by Monticello's Riley Austin (59) in a prep football game at SJ-O in St. Joseph on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.
St. Joseph-Ogden's Aiden Meyer (88) reaches for a pass in a prep football game at SJ-O in St. Joseph on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.
St. Joseph-Ogden's head coach Shawn Skinner questions a call in a prep football game at SJ-O in St. Joseph on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.
Monticello's Braden Snyder (10) evades a SJO player in a prep football game at SJ-O in St. Joseph on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.
Monticello's Braden Snyder (10) runs by St. Joseph-Ogden's Jaden Miller (4) in a prep football game at SJ-O in St. Joseph on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.
Monticello's Devin Graham (5) and St. Joseph-Ogden's Jaden Miller (4) in a prep football game at SJ-O in St. Joseph on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.
Monticello's Devin Graham (5) looks back at St. Joseph-Ogden's Jack Cook (10) as he heads in for touchdown as in a prep football game at SJ-O in St. Joseph on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.
Monticello's Alek Bundy (35) heads in for 2 points in a prep football game at SJ-O in St. Joseph on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.
Sousaphone player Kabriel Schuster's (cq) photo looks over the band from the bell of his instrument as they wait to perform a halftime at the St. Joseph-Ogden/Monticello prep football game at SJ-O in St. Joseph on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.
