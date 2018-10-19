Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Pigs on Interstate 74
Fri, 10/19/2018 - 4:12pm | Stephen Haas

Pigs graze on grass on the shoulder of westbound Interstate 74 between the Cunningham and Lincoln avenue exits after the tractor-trailer truck they were being transported in was involved in a rollover crash Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, in Urbana.

