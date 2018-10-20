Mahomet-Seymour takes on Mattoon during the IHSA Class 2A Centennial Regional final Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Centennial High School in Champaign.
-
HS Soccer: Class 2A Centennial Regional
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Mahomet-Seymour's Joah Moore (11) chases down a ball against Mattoon during the first half of the IHSA Class 2A Centennial Regional final Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Centennial High School in Champaign.
-
HS Soccer: Class 2A Centennial Regional
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Mahomet-Seymour's Grant Odle (18) heads the ball off a header from Mattoon's Jake Ghere (10) during the first half of the IHSA Class 2A Centennial Regional final Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Centennial High School in Champaign.
-
HS Soccer: Class 2A Centennial Regional
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Mahomet-Seymour's Austin Carr (13) sends the ball away from the defense of Mattoon's Daniel Carpenter (15) during the first half of the IHSA Class 2A Centennial Regional final Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Centennial High School in Champaign.
-
HS Soccer: Class 2A Centennial Regional
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Mahomet-Seymour's Kadyn Jones (6) tries to keep control of the ball against Mattoon's Alex Lensink (1) and Drew Coffey (5) during the first half of the IHSA Class 2A Centennial Regional final Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Centennial High School in Champaign.
-
HS Soccer: Class 2A Centennial Regional
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Mahomet-Seymour's Kadyn Jones (6) pushes the ball up the field against the defense of Mattoon's Drew Coffey (5) and Alex Heuerman (3) during the first half of the IHSA Class 2A Centennial Regional final Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Centennial High School in Champaign.
-
HS Soccer: Class 2A Centennial Regional
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Mattoon's Jacob Spitz (7) and Mahomet-Seymour's Ethan Mansfield (4) battle for possession during the first half of the IHSA Class 2A Centennial Regional final Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Centennial High School in Champaign.
-
HS Soccer: Class 2A Centennial Regional
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Mahomet-Seymour's Jacob Janda (23) jumps for a header against Mattoon's Jadyn Princko (45) during the first half of the IHSA Class 2A Centennial Regional final Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Centennial High School in Champaign.
-
HS Soccer: Class 2A Centennial Regional
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Mattoon's Reese Bergstrom (26) grabs the ball under pressure from Mahomet-Seymour's Joah Moore (11) during the first half of the IHSA Class 2A Centennial Regional final Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Centennial High School in Champaign.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.