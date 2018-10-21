Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Illinois Marching Band Championships
Sun, 10/21/2018 - 12:52am | Stephen Haas

High school marching bands from across the state perform during the 48th annual Illinois Marching Band Championships at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.

