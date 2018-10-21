High school marching bands from across the state perform during the 48th annual Illinois Marching Band Championships at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
Illinois Marching Band Championships
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Members of the Champaign Central Marching Band warm up in the State Farm Center parking lot before performing at the 48th annual Illinois Marching Band Championships at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
Illinois Marching Band Championships
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Members of the Marching Illini sousaphone section run underneath the drum major stand while performing during the 48th annual Illinois Marching Band Championships at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
Illinois Marching Band Championships
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Members of the Champaign Central High School Marching Band wait in the State Farm Center parking lot before performing at the 48th annual Illinois Marching Band Championships at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
Illinois Marching Band Championships
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Members of the Mahomet-Seymour Marching Bulldogs perform their show, "Outbreak," on the field during the 48th annual Illinois Marching Band Championships at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
Illinois Marching Band Championships
Photographer: Stephen Haas
The Marching Illini Drumline's unofficial mascot, the "party chicken," is seen on the field during the 48th annual Illinois Marching Band Championships at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
Illinois Marching Band Championships
Photographer: Stephen Haas
University of Illinois cheerleader Ashley Barz, a sophomore Molecular and Cellular Biology major from Naperville, tries to see through her wind-blown hair while performing on the field with the Marching Illini during the 48th annual Illinois Marching Band Championships at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
Illinois Marching Band Championships
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Mahomet-Seymour Marching Bulldogs drum majors (from l-r) senior Katie Witruk, junior William Larson, junior Annie Henrichs and senior Sarah Schum carry their trophies off the field during the 48th annual Illinois Marching Band Championships at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
Illinois Marching Band Championships
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Members of the East Peoria Community High School Marching Band walk off the field after performing during the 48th annual Illinois Marching Band Championships at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
Illinois Marching Band Championships
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Luke Griffin, percussion caption head for the Triad High School Marching Band, talks with band members before their performance during the 48th annual Illinois Marching Band Championships at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
Illinois Marching Band Championships
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Volunteers with Grayslake North High School's Marching Band wheel props down West Kirby Avenue before the group's performance at the 48th annual Illinois Marching Band Championships Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
Illinois Marching Band Championships
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Members of the Champaign Central High School color guard try to stay warm while waiting in the State Farm Center parking lot before their performance during the 48th annual Illinois Marching Band Championships at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
Illinois Marching Band Championships
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Members of the Champaign Central Marching Band huddle to stay warm in the State Farm Center parking lot before performing at the 48th annual Illinois Marching Band Championships Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
-
Illinois Marching Band Championships
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Members of the Galesburg High School Marching Band warm up in the State Farm Center parking lot before performing at the 48th annual Illinois Marching Band Championships at Memorial Stadium Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.