On The Town: Oktoberfest 2018

The C-U Oktoberfest event benefitting Developmental Services Center in Champaign on October 6, 2018.
Carrie Blount (left), her daughter Caroline (center), and Nicole Sikora helped out at Oktoberfest benefiting Developmental Services Center.
Oktoberfest event committee member, Austin Hogue, works on getting rid of excess water before the gates opened. A heavy rainfall event just before the start of the event presented some challenges, but organizers were able to scramble to adjust the layout for a successful evening.
A somewhat soggy Janice McAteer, Director of Development for DSC, and community volunteer Eric Robeson pause for a photo after scrambling to rearrange Oktoberfest after wind and rain presented challenges just before the start of the event.
Alec and Emily Verone of Savoy help 19 month old Ellen Verone with coloring at one of the many kid activity stations during DSC's Oktoberfest held in Downtown Champaign.
6 year old Bingham Evans decorates a cookie at DSC's Oktoberfest. Several activities for children were available at the event.
Pat Enyarg of Villa Grove (left), Helen Sheldon of Tolono (center), and Richard Schicht of Champaign wait for the polka band to start playing during Oktoberfest.
DJ "Jett Rokk" and dancer Laura Chiaramonte at Oktoberfest in Champaign. Guests enjoyed polka lessons from Chiaramonte and music from Jett Rokk in between like polka music performances.
Patrick and Catherine Woodward of Charleston have fun in the photo booth at Oktoberfest.
9 year old Ashlynn Gutzmer and her 6 year old brother, Duncan, watch their balloon animal being made at Oktoberfest.
DSC Chief Executive Officer Dale Morrissey kicks off Oktoberfest.
Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen taps the first keg as Blind Pig Brewery Brewmaster, Bill Morgan, looks on.
Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen draws the first beer as Blind Pig Brewery Brewmaster, Bill Morgan, looks on.
Fred Kaiser raises his glass and joins in a singalong during DSC's Oktoberfest.
