Parkland Soccer vs. Southwestern Illinois

Parkland men's soccer faces Southwestern Illinois during a Region 24 quarterfinal match Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, at Parkland College in Champaign.
Parkland's Zach Gowlett (10) shoots against Southwestern Illinois' Gianmarco Marcelletti (17) during the first half of a Region 24 quarterfinal match Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, at Parkland College in Champaign.
Parkland's Naoto Uede (7) kicks the ball away from Southwestern Illinois' Dalton Scace (12) during the first half of a Region 24 quarterfinal match Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, at Parkland College in Champaign.
Parkland's Mohamed Belakhoua (4) reaches for the ball against Southwestern Illinois' Jose Abreu (16) during the first half of a Region 24 quarterfinal match Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, at Parkland College in Champaign.
Parkland's Ivai Warella (11) controls the ball under pressure from Southwestern Illinois' Charlie Shortsleeves (8) during the first half of a Region 24 quarterfinal match Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, at Parkland College in Champaign.
Parkland's Josef Holcomb (23) moves the ball away from Southwestern Illinois' Luan Santana-Barbosa (10) during the first half of a Region 24 quarterfinal match Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, at Parkland College in Champaign.
Parkland's Yu Sasaki (9) moves the ball against Southwestern Illinois' Tyler Hitpas (5) during the first half of a Region 24 quarterfinal match Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, at Parkland College in Champaign.
Parkland's Ivai Warella (11) shoots under pressure from Southwestern Illinois' Charlie Shortsleeves (8) during the first half of a Region 24 quarterfinal match Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, at Parkland College in Champaign.
Parkland's Ivai Warella (11) rects after scoring a goal against Southwestern Illinois during the first half of a Region 24 quarterfinal match Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, at Parkland College in Champaign.
Parkland's Ethan Norton (6) controls the ball along the sideline against Southwestern Illinois' Dawson Holden (3) during the first half of a Region 24 quarterfinal match Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, at Parkland College in Champaign.
Parkland's Jesus Reina (17) battles for possession against Southwestern Illinois' Jose Abreu (16) during the first half of a Region 24 quarterfinal match Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, at Parkland College in Champaign.
Parkland's Zach Gowlett (10) celebrates after scoring a goal against Southwestern Illinois during the first half of a Region 24 quarterfinal match Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, at Parkland College in Champaign.
Parkland Assistant Coach Tim Ward watches his team during the first half of a Region 24 quarterfinal match against Southwestern Illinois Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, at Parkland College in Champaign.
