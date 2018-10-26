Central takes on Springfield during the IHSA Class 2A Sectional final match at Maroa-Forsyth High School Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, in Maroa.
-
HS Soccer: Central vs. Springfield
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Central's Pablo Diaz (7) heads the ball towards the goal over the defense of Springfield's Alfred Hoffman (18), Laith Abdullh (12) and Carter Formea (11) during the IHSA Class 2A Sectional final match at Maroa-Forsyth High School Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, in Maroa. Springfield won the match 2-1.
-
HS Soccer: Central vs. Springfield
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Central's Santiago Rodriquez (23) battles for possession of the ball against Springfield's Laith Abdullh (12) during the IHSA Class 2A Sectional final match at Maroa-Forsyth High School Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, in Maroa. Springfield won the match 2-1.
-
HS Soccer: Central vs. Springfield
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Central's Judson Wagner (17) moves the ball against Springfield during the IHSA Class 2A Sectional final match at Maroa-Forsyth High School Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, in Maroa. Springfield won the match 2-1.
-
HS Soccer: Central vs. Springfield
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Central's Santiago Rodriquez (23) moves the ball up the field against Springfield during the IHSA Class 2A Sectional final match at Maroa-Forsyth High School Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, in Maroa. Springfield won the match 2-1.
-
HS Soccer: Central vs. Springfield
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Central teammates celebrate after a goal from Pablo Diaz (7) during the IHSA Class 2A Sectional final match against Springfield at Maroa-Forsyth High School Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, in Maroa. Springfield won the match 2-1.
-
HS Soccer: Central vs. Springfield
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Central's Reece Jacobson (24) and Santiago Rodriquez (23) try to head the ball into the goal in the last seconds of the IHSA Class 2A Sectional final match at Maroa-Forsyth High School Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, in Maroa. Springfield won the match 2-1.
-
HS Soccer: Central vs. Springfield
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Central's Reece Jacobson (24) and Santiago Rodriquez (23) try to head the ball into the goal in the last seconds of the IHSA Class 2A Sectional final match at Maroa-Forsyth High School Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, in Maroa. Springfield won the match 2-1.
-
HS Soccer: Central vs. Springfield
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Central's Santiago Rodriquez (23) reacts at the end of the IHSA Class 2A Sectional final match against Springfield at Maroa-Forsyth High School Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, in Maroa. Springfield won the match 2-1.
-
HS Soccer: Central vs. Springfield
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Central's Santiago Rodriquez (23) reacts at the end of the IHSA Class 2A Sectional final match against Springfield at Maroa-Forsyth High School Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, in Maroa. Springfield won the match 2-1.
-
HS Soccer: Central vs. Springfield
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Central's Rey Zarco (10) tries to hold off Springfield's Noah DeAssuncao (8) during the IHSA Class 2A Sectional final match at Maroa-Forsyth High School Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, in Maroa. Springfield won the match 2-1.
-
HS Soccer: Central vs. Springfield
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Central's Tyke Gustafsson (15) looks for an open teammate under pressure from Springfield's Jack Gremer (21) during the IHSA Class 2A Sectional final match at Maroa-Forsyth High School Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, in Maroa. Springfield won the match 2-1.
-
HS Soccer: Central vs. Springfield
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Central's Pablo Diaz (7) moves the ball against the defense of Springfield's Alfred Hoffman (18) during the IHSA Class 2A Sectional final match at Maroa-Forsyth High School Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, in Maroa. Springfield won the match 2-1.
-
HS Soccer: Central vs. Springfield
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Central's Nate Allen (27) eyes the ball against Springfield's Jack Gremer (21) during the IHSA Class 2A Sectional final match at Maroa-Forsyth High School Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, in Maroa. Springfield won the match 2-1.
-
HS Soccer: Central vs. Springfield
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Central's Rey Zarco (10) pushes the ball past the defense of Springfield's Max Thuma (4) during the IHSA Class 2A Sectional final match at Maroa-Forsyth High School Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, in Maroa. Springfield won the match 2-1.
-
HS Soccer: Central vs. Springfield
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Central's Judson Wagner (17) tries to control the ball against Springfield's Max Thuma (4) during the IHSA Class 2A Sectional final match at Maroa-Forsyth High School Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, in Maroa. Springfield won the match 2-1.
-
HS Soccer: Central vs. Springfield
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Central's Pablo Diaz (7) sends the ball down the field against Springfield during the IHSA Class 2A Sectional final match at Maroa-Forsyth High School Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, in Maroa. Springfield won the match 2-1.
-
HS Soccer: Central vs. Springfield
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Central's Umar Sallah (8) chases down Springfield's Wolf Brethorst (19) during the IHSA Class 2A Sectional final match at Maroa-Forsyth High School Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, in Maroa. Springfield won the match 2-1.
-
HS Soccer: Central vs. Springfield
Photographer: Stephen Haas
Central's Judson Wagner (17) moves the ball against the defense of Springfield's Carter Formea (11), Luke Owsley (3) and Max Thuma (4) during the IHSA Class 2A Sectional final match at Maroa-Forsyth High School Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, in Maroa. Springfield won the match 2-1.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.