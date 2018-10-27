Arcola defeated Salt Fork 31-13 in the Class 1A first round playoff football game at Arcola High School on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
-
HS 1A Football: Salt Fork vs. Arcola
Photographer: Rick Danzl
Arcola cheerleaders in the Class 1A first round playoff football game at Arcola High School on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
Arcola runs on the field in the Class 1A first round playoff football game at Arcola High School on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
Arcola runs on the field in the Class 1A first round playoff football game at Arcola High School on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
Arcola's Ivan Franco (2) slaps hands in the Class 1A first round playoff football game at Arcola High School on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
Arcola coach Nick Lindsey slaps hands in the Class 1A first round playoff football game at Arcola High School on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
Salt Fork in the Class 1A first round playoff football game at Arcola High School on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
Salt Fork's Matthew Wrzosek catches a first-quarter pass near Arcola's Ben Crane in the Class 1A first round playoff football game at Arcola High School on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
Salt Fork's Payton Taylor, top and Max Branigin wrap around Arcola RB Austin Hopkins on a first-quarter run in the Class 1A first round playoff football game at Arcola High School on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
Arcola's Dale Still in the Class 1A first round playoff football game at Arcola High School on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
Arcola's Austin Hopkins (17) and Arcola's Hugo Garza (52) in the Class 1A first round playoff football game at Arcola High School on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
Arcola's Beau Jones in the Class 1A first round playoff football game at Arcola High School on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
Arcola's Myles Roberts (75) and Salt Fork's Gage Romack in the Class 1A first round playoff football game at Arcola High School on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
Arcola's Diego Perez (11) and Salt Fork's Kotah Broeker (2) in the Class 1A first round playoff football game at Arcola High School on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
Salt Fork's Payton Taylor punts in the Class 1A first round playoff football game at Arcola High School on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
Arcola's Ivan Franco (2) in the Class 1A first round playoff football game at Arcola High School on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
Salt Fork's Gage Romack in the Class 1A first round playoff football game at Arcola High School on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
Arcola's Ben Crane is taken down after catching a pass in the Class 1A first round playoff football game at Arcola High School on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
Arcola's Beau Jones (1) in the Class 1A first round playoff football game at Arcola High School on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
Arcola WR Diego Perez goes up for a pass near Salt Fork's Matthew Wrzosek in the Class 1A first round playoff football game at Arcola High School on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
Arcola's Diego Perez (11) and Salt Fork's Matthew Wrzosek (3) in the Class 1A first round playoff football game at Arcola High School on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
Arcola's Diego Perez is hit by Salt Fork's Payton Taylor while returning a punt in the Class 1A first round playoff football game at Arcola High School on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
Arcola RB Austin Hopkins collides with an official on a run he broke for a touchdown in the fourth quarter in the Class 1A first round playoff football game at Arcola High School on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
Arcola in the Class 1A first round playoff football game at Arcola High School on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
