HS 1A Football: Salt Fork vs. Arcola
Sat, 10/27/2018 - 4:18pm | Rick Danzl

Arcola defeated Salt Fork 31-13 in the Class 1A first round playoff football game at Arcola High School on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.